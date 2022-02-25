Nobody Like U From Disney And Pixar’s Turning Red Released

Turning Red‘s “Nobody Like U” is being released as a stand alone track. Grammy-winning singer songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas wrote the banger for the latest Pixar entry. In fact, there are three lyric videos out for the Turning Red soundtrack today. Tracks include “Nobody Like U,” “1 True Love,” and “U Know What’s Up.” With the resurgence of Y2K-era style and music, dialing up a boy band for the movie was a no-brainer. 4*Town is a delightful quirk of the work of this Disney film. Now, you can listen to their hits whenever you want. Black Panther composer Ludwig Goransson really did some work crafting the score and people are ready to enjoy the film at home on Disney+ March 11.

If you’re looking for the complete boy band lineup, here’s a roll call: Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Finneas O’Connell as Jesse, Topher Ngo as Aaron T., Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young, and Josh Levi as Aaron Z.

“Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning ‘Soul’ and the critically-acclaimed “Luca” when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film ‘Turning Red’,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, wrote earlier this year. “Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”

Here’s how Disney is describing the movie:

“Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda. “Turning Red” is directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins (“Finding Dory”).

