Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in March 2022

The shortest month of the year is already more than halfway over and streaming services like Disney+ are now starting to explore the month ahead. March is going to be a pretty big deal for Disney+, with several high profile titles arriving and premiering over the course of the month. Disney+ got a head start on the action this week, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows being added to the lineup throughout March.

The month kicks off with a bang, as Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture nominee West Side Story is added to the Disney+ lineup on March 2nd. A week and a half later, on March 11th, Disney+ will deliver the exclusive world premiere of Turning Red, the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios. Turning Red marks the third consecutive Pixar film to debut on Disney+, following Soul and Luca.

Star Wars is taking the month of March off, following the finale of The Book of Boba Fett earlier this month. Marvel Studios, on the other hand, will finally be getting its year started. Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, will premiere on Disney+ on March 30th.

You can check out the full roster of Disney+ March additions below.

March 2

Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

West Side Story

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 3 “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

An overzealous Oscar bets big that his AAU basketball team can beat Wizard Kelly’s. He forces Penny onto his team but her heart isn’t in it because she’d rather spend time with her crush.

March 4

Russia’s Wild Tiger

March 9

Weekend Family (S1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 4 “Father Figures”

When Penny discovers who Maya and KG’s parents are, she becomes the lone voice of tolerance in her community, butting heads with her father Oscar’s prejudices.

March 11

Turning Red – Premiere

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter-an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red is a feature documentary about the all-women team at the helm of Pixar’s original feature, Turning Red. With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable, and deeply heartfelt story to the screen.

March 16

Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 5 “Snackland”

Oscar opens a slap-dash theme park that, despite it’s poorly designed and extremely dangerous rides, becomes an overnight success. Penny struggles with her changing singing voice.

March 18

Step

Cheaper by the Dozen – Premiere

An all-new movie premiering on Disney+, “Cheaper by the Dozen” is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

More Than Robots – Premiere

“More Than Robots,” an original documentary presented by Supper Club and Disney+ and made in partnership with FIRST®, follows four teams of teenagers from around the world as they prepare for the 2020 FIRST® Robotics Competition. Get to know teams from Los Angeles, Mexico City and Chiba, Japan as they work towards the goal of taking their unique designs all the way to the highly competitive global championships. Although they are faced with overcoming challenges along the way, such as having limited resources within their community or putting everything on hold because of a world-wide pandemic, the kids persevere and learn that there is a lot more to the competition than just robots.

March 23

Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

The Doc Files (S1)

Parallels – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Parallels follows four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious event scatters the group across time and into separate universes. With two friends in the present day, and the other two in a completely separate timeline, they race to find each other, hoping to unravel the mystery of the event and return home before forever alerting their futures.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 6 “Get In”

After her parents forget to pick her up, Penny starts a rideshare company aimed at kids whose parents are too busy to drive them.

March 25

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u – Premiere

Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.”

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

March 30

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Moon Knight – Premiere

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 7 “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

Frustrated by Oscar’s overbearing parenting, Penny wishes to be grown up. Al Roker grants her wish, turning Penny and her friends into college coeds.