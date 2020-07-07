Trolls World Tour: Watch Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and Rachel Bloom Bring Their Characters to Life (Exclusive)

✖

Trolls World Tour is out now on home video, and we've got an exclusive behind the scenes clip to tide you over until you can head to the store or your digital platform of choice and pick up a copy. As you can see in the video above, stars Anna Kendrick (Poppy), Justin Timberlake (Branch), and Rachel Bloom (Barb) give fans an inside look at the making of the film and how they bring their characters to life. Poppy is as fierce as ever, but now she's coming into her own as a leader, and she'll need it to take down Barb and her Punk Rock army. Branch has changed a bit too and is doing his best to process all of it. Both of them have a challenge when Barb shows up, who is larger than life, and Bloom is the perfect person to bring her to life.

You can watch the exclusive clip in the video above, which is just a taste of what comes in the full home video release. The home video release will feature an interactive Dance Party Mode, an exclusive short film featuring Tiny, deleted scenes with commentary, and more making-of featurettes.

You can check out the official description and all the special features below.

(Photo: Universal)

"Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are back for another musical adventure that’s bigger—and louder—than ever before! In TROLLS WORLD TOUR, Poppy and Branch discover that their kingdom is only one of six musical realms—Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock—that were once united in perfect harmony. When the power-hungry ruler of the Rocker Trolls threatens to silence all other music so her tribe can reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the realms of Trollskind, before the songs in their hearts are lost forever! The film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering."

(Photo: Universal)

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd, BLU-RAYTM, DVD and digital:

DANCE PARTY MODE – As Queen Poppy makes her way across the lands, this on-screen experience encourages the viewer to sing and dance along as they customize their own musical journey. With sing-along and dance elements, interactive pop ups and more, it’s sure to be a world of fun!

TINY DIAMOND GOES BACK TO SCHOOL – In this exclusive original short film, journey back to school with Tiny Diamond as he tries to figure out how to be the cool kid and ‘fit in’.

TROLLS DANCE ACADEMY – Compilation of How-To-Dance pieces from Dance Party Mode

- Pop

- Waltz

- Country

- Funk

- KPop

- Reggaeton

TROLLS WORLD TOURIST MAP – Cloud Guy provides a quick "tourist guide's" view of the six realms that make up Trolls Kingdom.

- Trolls Village

- Symphonyville

- Lonesome Flats

- Vibe City

- Volcano Rock City

- Techno Reef

(Photo: Universal)

DELETED SCENES WITH INTROS BY DIRECTOR WALT DOHRN, PRODUCER GINA SHAY AND CO-DIRECTOR DAVID P. SMITH

- Cooper's Destiny

- Let's Go Save the World

- Bicycle Built for Two

- Breaktime

- Meet the Bounty Hunters

- Making New Friends

- Cloud 9

TROLLS PERFECT HARMONY – Hear from the star-studded cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers about the history of music featured in the film. From classical to country to rock, pop and techno, the cast and filmmakers reveal their favorite types of music.

TROLLS WORLD TOUR BACKSTAGE – A behind-the-scenes making of featurette showcases Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Kenan Thompson as some of the talent behind the Trolls and the process of bringing the them to life.

- Opening Act

- Headliners

- Encore!

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR WALT DOHRN, PRODUCER GINA SHAY AND CO-DIRECTOR DAVID P. SMITH

Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & Digital

Trolls World Tour is available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital today.

