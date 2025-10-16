One of the Best Vampire Movies Is Now Easier Than Ever To Stream (And It’s Based on a Comic Book)

From folklore to literature and eventually the big screen, people have a never-ending fascination with vampires. Over the past century, Hollywood has continued to sink its teeth into the vampire craze, from Nosferatu of the silent film era to the Twilight craze of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Movies like Dracula, Let the Right One In, and more recently Sinners are favorites among horror fans, but an underrated movie with comic book ties is one of the best vampire films ever, and it’s now easier than ever to stream.

Three years before he helmed The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, David Slade directed another horror film that deserves your attention. 30 Days of Night, based on writer Steve Niles and artist Ben Templesmith’s 2002 three-issue comic book miniseries of the same name, started streaming on both Tubi and Paramount+ on October 31st, the former service also home to the sequel 30 Days of Night: Dark Days. The movie is set in the small town of Barrow, Alaska. As the isolated town enters its month-long period of darkness, the remaining residents find themselves in a fight for their lives when hungry vampires descend to feed, unleashing a brutal bloodbath.

30 Days of Night Is an Underrated Horror Gem with the Scariest Vampires

It’s no secret that audiences love vampires, but 30 Days of Night somehow flew under the radar and only managed to earn 50% critic and 56% audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, shockingly low scores for a movie that delivers constant terror and successfully reinvents the vampire mythos. Gone are the sexy vampires that still dominate the genre and hold up traditional gothic portrayals, with 30 Days of Night going all-in on the terror by reinventing vampires as savage, ruthless, and grotesque creatures fueled by an insatiable bloodlust. The monstrous creatures who revel in the killing depicted in the film are some of the most terrifying vampires that have ever appeared on screen, and few have been able to match that scare factor since.

The terror of the film only increases with the setting, the film using the isolated town of Barrow and the prolonged period of darkness to craft a perfect feeding ground for the vampires where they can hunt openly and without threat from their greatest weakness, the sun. The isolated, dark setting creates a palpable sense of dread and hopelessness. Paired with great practical effects and gore and strong acting from a cast that includes Josh Hartnett and Danny Huston, 30 Days of Night is an all-around great movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

