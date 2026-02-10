One of the Biggest Movies of 2025 Just Left Peacock and Stopped Streaming (But It Won’t Be Gone for Long)

2025 was a big year at the box office full of record-breaking success. The animated film Ne Zha 2 became the first animated film in history to cross the $2 billion mark, and A Minecraft Movie’s $958 million haul broke records for video game adaptations. Other movies like Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Superman also ended their theatrical runs as some of the year’s top grossers. Many of those movies are now available to stream, except for one that just left Peacock and disappeared from streaming altogether.

After making its streaming debut on Peacock back in October, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie soared off of the NBCUniversal streamer over the weekend. The movie brought the story of awkward Viking teen Hiccup and his dragon Toothless from DreamWorks’ 2010 animated hit to life with incredible success. It was the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025, and its $636 million worldwide box office gross even surpassed the second animated film to become the franchise’s highest-grossing entry. Fans now attempting to stream the hit movie will be hard-pressed to find it. How to Train Your Dragon is now entirely absent from streaming, but that will change on February 10th when the movie joins Netflix alongside the earlier February 1st arrivals of the first two animated movies.

How To Train Your Dragon Is One of the Best Live-Action Remakes Ever

“This is how you do a live-action remake,” is what ComicBook’s Nicole Drum said of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, and that sentiment still holds up months after its release. The movie is a prime example of what a live-action remake can and should be. Directed by original creator Dean DeBlois, the movie is one of the most faithful live-action remakes to date and managed to not only maintain the emotionally resonant story of the original with a near shot-to-shot remake but also successfully bridge the gap between fantasy and reality with CGI and visuals that made the dragons feel like real, dangerous animals and the Viking world of Berk feel lived-in. The acting is top-tier, the flight sequences are realistic and fast-paced, and even the score enhances the emotional weight of the story.

How to Train Your Dragon really is an incredibly well-done live-action retelling that even hardcore fans of the original can easily get behind. Although the film’s “Certified Fresh” critic score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes couldn’t reach the same heights as the original’s near-perfect 99% rating, its “Certified Hot” audience score of 97% beat the animated film’s 91% score. The successful reimagining gives plenty of hope that the upcoming live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2 will be just as good. The film will bring back Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid, and Gerard Butler as Stoick and is scheduled to release in theaters on June 11, 2027.

