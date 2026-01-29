One of 2027’s Most Anticipated Movie Sequels Just Added a Ted Lasso Star (And It’s the Perfect Role)

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon silenced skeptics by delivering a faithful yet visually spectacular translation of the beloved animated Viking epic. The movie secured a massive $636 million at the global box office while earning critical acclaim for its casting and direction. This financial and creative triumph immediately validated plans for a cinematic trilogy, ensuring that the journey of Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Toothless would continue to mirror the scope of the source material. Production on the sequel is already gaining significant momentum, with Severance‘s Ólafur Darri Ólafsson to play the ruthless villain Drago Bludvist. Now, the high-profile ensemble has received a massive boost from the world of Ted Lasso to fill one of the sequel’s most pivotal roles.

Phil Dunster has officially joined the cast of How to Train Your Dragon 2 to portray Eret, son of Eret. Originally voiced by Kit Harington in the 2014 animated sequel, Eret is a boastful and skilled dragon trapper who prides himself on being the finest in the business. In the context of the second film, Eret serves as an enforcer for Drago Bludvist, the conqueror who’s building a massive dragon army to challenge Berk’s peaceful coexistence. The character’s inclusion is essential to the narrative, as Eret provides the initial point of conflict for Hiccup and Astrid (Nico Parker) before undergoing a significant transformation, eventually transitioning from a mercenary antagonist into a loyal ally of the riders.

After Ted Lasso‘s Jamie, Phil Dunster Is the Perfect Choice for Eret

Image courtesy of Dreamworks

Dunster is globally recognized for his Emmy-nominated portrayal of Jamie Tartt in the hit series Ted Lasso. On the Apple TV program, Jamie initially appeared as a narcissistic and cocky football striker whose arrogance frequently placed him at odds with his teammates and coaches. However, throughout three seasons, the character underwent one of the most celebrated redemption arcs in modern television, evolving from a self-centered antagonist into a compassionate and vulnerable leader. This specific trajectory—moving from a position of performative bravado toward genuine heroism—is similar to the path Eret follows in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. By choosing Dunster, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is tapping into an actor who has already demonstrated a mastery of the “lovable jerk” archetype.

Dunster joins a returning cast that includes Thames, Parker, Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, and Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut. Confirmed to join the movie alongside the Ted Lasso standout is Cate Blanchett, who will reprise her original animated role as the Viking warrior Valka, Hiccup’s long-lost mother. Behind the cameras, director and writer Dean DeBlois is back to helm the production, maintaining the franchise’s creative continuity. The creative team, led by DeBlois and producer Marc Platt, is utilizing a combination of massive practical Viking ships and advanced digital technology to recreate the sprawling dragon sanctuaries and naval armadas established in the source material.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 11, 2027.

