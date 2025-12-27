One of The MCU’s Most Powerful God-Tier Characters Confirmed To Return In Avengers: Doomsday

We’ve known for a while now that new teasers for Avengers: Doomsday would be dropping before showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and the most recent, which is not yet available online, is similar to the first trailer in a way: the footage ends by declaring that this beloved character will return in Avengers: Doomsday, and is followed up by the now familiar countdown to the film’s release date in December of next year.

This second Doomsday trailer shows us Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he walks through a forest. The Asgardian can be heard saying a prayer, beseeching his father that he be able to return to his daughter, Love. We get a brief glimpse of Thor as he is shown kissing Love’s forehead while she sleeps. “Father, all my life, I have answered every call, to honor, duty, to war,” Thor says. “But now, fate has given me something I never sought: A child. A life untouched by the storm. Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers, so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her, not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, father. Heed my words.” The teaser concludes with one of the original Avengers heading into what appears to be a massive, final battle.

This Confirms A God-Tier Arrival For Doomsday

Love, who was introduced back in 2022 in Thor: Love and Thunder, was the daughter of the main villain, Gorr, played by Christian Bale, whose death led him to pick up the mantle of the God Butcher. Thor adopted Love, who was brought back to life by Eternity, after the death of her father, and the movie ended as Thor promised her that they would go on adventures with one another. This series of moments is also the first time we have Thor onscreen in a scene that isn’t reused footage. And it also appears that Thor will finally be reunited with Loki, as it’s been confirmed that Tom Hiddleston is returning for the film.

It’s safe to say that Love is potentially one of the most powerful characters in the MCU arsenal. While she’s still a child, she is wildly powerful, with her resurrection through Eternity giving her cosmic energy manipulation abilities, including the power to shoot cosmic rays from her eyes. And that’s not even considering that she now wields Stormbreaker, having undergone training to become a hero beside her father, Thor.

We have no idea the role that Love will play in Doomsday, but it’s sure to be a mighty one, considering the sheer power that she possesses.

