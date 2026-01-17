One of the Most Divisive Superhero Movies Ever Is Coming to Disney+

When it comes to superhero movies, Disney+ is very much the streaming destination for fans. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings available on the platform, there’s no shortage of things for Marvel fans to watch, covering just about every beloved hero you can imagine. But as any Marvel fan will tell you, when it comes to Spider-Man adjacent characters, things get a little more complicated with Sony having their own universe of films. Now, however, one of the films in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is finally coming to Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally arriving on Disney+ on January 22nd. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the movie is a direct sequel to 2018’s Venom and the second film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The film finds Eddie and the alien symbiote Venom having to face down serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) when he became the host of his own symbiote, Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Was a Success — But Also Very Divisive

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is something of a unique film. With a somewhat lighter tone than Venom and an increased focus on the more comedic elements of Eddie and Venom’s dynamic, the film received mixed reviews from critics, largely being torn over whether the film’s relationship focus and more rapid pace helped it or hindered it. Fans, on the other hand, enjoyed the movie despite its tonal shift and issues with character development and ended up being a significant box office success, grossing $506 million worldwide and landing as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021 Let There Be Carnage would go on to get its own sequel, 2024’s Venom: The Last Dance.

\While Venom: The Last Dance is somewhat divisive, it is also an exciting one for fans. The mid-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage saw Eddie and Venom briefly taken out of their own universe and sent to the MCU, specifically the moment where J. Jonah Jameson outs Peter Parker as Spider-Man. The duo are sent back to their home universe before anything can happen, but it set up for the idea of the SSU to cross into the MCU. While it now seems unlikely that we will ever actually see such a crossover, it certainly makes for an interesting moment — and fans are still hopeful to see Spidey and Venom face off, eventually.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives on Disney+ January 22nd.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!