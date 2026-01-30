One of the Most Iconic Action-Comedies of the 2000s Is About To Leave Netflix

If you’re in the mood for a good laugh, then Netflix’s streaming library can’t be beat. The streaming giant offers a vast, diverse library that includes everything from originals like Happy Gilmore 2 to classics like A League of Their Own. As that hilarious library looks to expand in February with the arrival of films like Mississippi Grind, Mrs. Doubtfire, and You’ve Got Mail, Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream a definitive action-comedy of the early 2000s.

McG’s iconic feature film directorial debut, Charlie’s Angels, is tagged with a February 1st departure date from Netflix. The 2000 spy action comedy film serves as a big-screen reboot of the original 1970s television series and stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as a trio of elite private investigators who embark on a high-stakes mission to rescue a kidnapped software genius and recover his stolen, privacy-threatening technology for their mysterious boss, Charlie.

Charlie’s Angels Is a High-Octane Action-Comedy Film That Holds Up

Charlie’s Angels didn’t change the comedy game, and it fell pretty flat with critics and audiences, holding just a 61% critic score and pretty bad audience rating of 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a campy, high-energy movie that ultimately still holds up today. It’s the type of movie that you watch when you want a blast of 2000s nostalgia, some mindless and lighthearted laughs, and adrenaline-fueled entertainment. The movie is like The Matrix meets Spice World, a stylishly zany product of the early millennium that balances wire-fu stunts with perfect Y2K aesthetics, but beneath all of that is a genuine, empowering story of friendship embodying turn-of-the-21st-century girl power led by capable female characters, something that had largely been absent from action-comedy until then.

We also can’t talk about Charlie’s Angels without mentioning the cast. The movie features one the most iconic, star-studded casts of the era, and the trio of leading ladies who bring genuine, fun-loving energy to the screen are just the start. Beyond the three leads, the movie also features memorable performances from some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Bill Murray, Crispin Glover, Tim Curry, and Matt LeBlanc, making it a movie worth watching just for the cast alone.

Charlie’s Angel’s was really just an all-around great remake, and really one of the best action reboots. The movie was followed in 2003 by Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and despite discussions over a potential trilogy installment, Charlie’s Angels 3 was never greenlit.

Where to Stream Charlie’s Angels After It Leaves Netflix?

Time is quickly running out to stream Charlie’s Angels on Netflix, but if you don’t manage to squeeze in a final watch, you won’t be left with nothing. On the same day Charlie’s Angels leaves Netflix, it is set to reappear on streaming on Tubi’s free platform alongside Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Both movies are also available to rent and purchase online.

