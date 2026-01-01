Netflix Will Lose Its Greatest Comedy Series in 2026

For those who might not be in the know, Netflix is losing quite a few original series. On the animation front, franchises like Captain Underpants, She-Ra And The Princesses of Power, Dragons: Rescue Riders, and more are on the chopping block. Unfortunately, animation isn’t the only medium that is taking some major body blows on Netflix this year. One of the biggest and funniest live-action comedy television series is preparing to take a bow on the streaming service, leaving its future on shaky footing. Considering the impact that said Fox series has had on the world, many subscribers might want to start a re-watch sooner rather than later.

On March 15th, 2026, all five seasons of Arrested Development will be leaving Netflix. While the platform hasn’t made an official statement regarding why the original Fox series is leaving the streaming service, it is most likely due to the expiration of licensing agreements. Many comedy fans might have hoped that Arrested Development would always be a part of Netflix’s library, thanks to the unique relationship the series had with the streamer. Following its first three seasons airing on Fox, Netflix would revive the Bluth family for two additional seasons, bringing back most of the cast to return to their roles. Unfortunately, it seems that even the unique relationship between the platform and the television show wasn’t enough to make it a permanent fixture.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Arrested Development

While many people are familiar with the story of the Bluth family, which first appeared on Fox in 2003, you might not know some of the big names that helped bring Arrested Development to life. None other than Marvel Cinematic Universe royalty Anthony and Joe Russo helped produce the show originally, before eventually forging the future for the Avengers. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in early 2025, the Russos revealed some details when it came to the difficulties in tackling this unique family.

As explained by Joe Russo, casting the Bluths was no easy task and he was more than happy to detail the most difficult role to cast, “It was Gob. [Will] Arnett showed up like a week before shooting. We literally had to bring [Bateman] into the studio four times to get him cast because he had been in a bunch of failed pilots. So he was viewed as baggage at that time. [Series creator] Mitch [Hurwitz] was very nervous. He was like, ‘This could be bad luck if we cast him.’”

The fifth and final season of Arrested Development arrived on Netflix, with no word on the series ever making a comeback following this series finale. With the streaming service seemingly allowing the show’s rights to expire, the idea of the Bluth family making a comeback seems especially unlikely at this point, especially with most of the cast moving on to different projects since the show’s end.

