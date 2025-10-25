Only 5 of Bruce Willis’ Final 25 Movies Are On Major Streamers (& 1 More Is About To Leave)

Bruce Willis remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors. Throughout a career that spanned decades, the actor appeared in over 100 films and logged memorable roles like John McClane in the Die Hard franchise and Malcolm Crowe in The Sixth Sense. Willis released more than two dozen films from 2020 until his retirement from acting in 2022, but only a handful of the actor’s final 25 movies are currently streaming on a major platform.

At the time of this writing, only five of Willis’ final movie releases are streaming on the Big 7, the most popular streaming services among subscribers, and those five films are spread out across three streamers. Hulu is currently the streaming home for both 2022 releases Paradise City and Wrong Place, while Prime Video streams the Willis and Michael Rooker-led action thriller superhero film Corrective Measures and the action thriller Wire Room, which also stars Kevin Dillon. Fans will have to act fast to stream Survive the Night, the 2020 action thriller starring Willis opposite Chad Michael Murray and Shea Buckner, as the movie is currently scheduled to leave HBO Max on October 31st.

Bruce Willis’ Final Movie Isn’t Streaming

Notably missing from any streaming service, including those that aren’t part of the Big 7, is Assassin. The movie was directed by Jesse Atlas and was released in select theaters and VOD on March 31, 2023, ultimately capping Willis’ storied decades-long career. The movie is based on Atlas and writer Aaron Wolfe’s short film Let Them Die Like Lovers, and stars Willis as Valmora, who leads a private military operation that invents microchip technology that allows their minds to inhabit the body of another person during covert missions.

The film was one of the more divisive titles in Willis’ career, earning just a 9% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes but a much better 64% audience score. Critics panned a convoluted plot, poor performances, underdeveloped characters, and lackluster action. Audiences expressed similar sentiments but seemed to adjust their expectations and view is as a reasonably good lower-budget, direct-to-digital film release with good twists and a great ending. For fans hoping to watch Assassin, the film is available on VOD.

Where To Stream Bruce Willis’ Other Final 25 Movies?

There are currently only five of Willis’ final films on major streaming platforms, but another underrated streamer also boasts a great collection of Willis’ work. Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service, is currently streaming Breach, Hard Kill, Cosmic Sin, Out of Death, Apex, and American Siege, which marked some of the actor’s final movies. The free streaming service also streams numerous other titles from the actor’s vast career, including The Jackal, Sunset, Precious Cargo, Breakfast of Champions, and Air Strike, in addition to numerous others.

