Pixar’s Onward Poster Released

Following the release of Toy Story 4 this year, Pixar Animation Studios is looking to get back to its roots and focus solely on original projects for the next few years. An era of sequels has passed, making room for a slate of totally new and unique ideas to come in the future, and that future begins in March with the release of Onward. From the first photos and teasers it was apparent that Onward was going to be something very different, and Thursday’s poster and trailer really showed just how wild this ride is going to be.

It was revealed in the trailer that the movie is actually about two elf brothers named Ian and Barley Lightfoot (Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who are given a present from their late father on Ian’s 16th birthday. This gift is a magical staff that will allow them to bring their father back to life for one day so they can spend some time with him, but their attempt isn’t entirely successful. The brothers only manage to bring back the bottom half of their dad, so they take a road trip to try and unlock the mysteries of the staff and complete the spell.

Along with the trailer, Pixar released the official poster for Onward and it teases the film’s zany premise. Ian and Barley are featured on the poster, standing beside the legs of their father. Take a look:

Onward is written and directed by Dean Scanlon (Monsters University) and stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer.

“Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” Scanlon said when the movie was first announced. “There is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

“Chris [Pratt] brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” added producer Kori Rae.

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.