Chris Pratt Shares Tribute to Onward Co-Star and “Amazing Dancer” Tom Holland

After becoming stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their respective properties, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland link back up in Disney-Pixar’s Onward. As it goes with the international press tours involved with these movies, the two have spent plenty of time together — so much time, in fact, it’s led Pratt to pen a heartfelt tribute to his costar. Posting a picture of the two to his Instagram Tuesday evening, Pratt raved about performing with Holland, even going the length to call him a dancer so good, he could save the universe in a dance-off.

“I really can’t say enough good things about my friend Tom Holland,” Pratt writes. “He’s dashing, charming, handsome, he’s an amazing dancer, like could ACTUALLY save the universe in a dance off, an incredible talent but more importantly a really good bloke. Humble, kind and good at golf. Basically. I hate him. You know? Like…enough is enough. Anyways. See us in #Onward this week.”

Pratt and Holland star as a pair of elf brothers as they go on a magical journey trying to reach out to their late father. The movie is already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85-percent Fresh rating.

Pixar’s official synopsis for Onward can be found below.

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.”

Onward opens in theaters this weekend.