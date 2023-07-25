Cillian Murphy Shares Biggest Oppenheimer Criticism

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy revealed his biggest critique of his character. In a discussion with NME, the actor said that J. Robert Oppenheimer was "naive". Murphy told the outlet that the physicist never really considered the other side of the coin until it was too late. "I do think that he believed it would be the weapon to end all wars," he told the outlet. "He thought that [having the bomb] would motivate countries to form a sort of nuclear world governance. He was naive." It's hard to argue that. In Christopher Nolan's latest smash-hit, the movie argues that Oppenheimer felt remorse for what he, in effect, unleashed upon the world. The debate around the historical figure will continue one for a while.l

"Chris used this amazing phrase," Murphy recalled. "We were talking about Oppenheimer's arc and he said, 'You know, he's dancing between the raindrops morally.' That unlocked something in my mind when I was preparing."

Cillian Murphy Wants to be a Ken in Barbie 2

Barbie is the other movie making waves at the box office this week. While the fans of Nolan and Greta Gerwig have formed a truce to create a massive weekend at the movies, the star of Oppenheimer wants a ticket to the other world. In a video with Omelete, he said he would be down to put on some pastels and become a Ken doll. The image of Murphy alongside Ryan Gosling is very striking and would probably print money. (Not like Barbie needs help with that anyway…)

"Sure, yeah! Let's read the script and let's have a conversation," Murphy explained to the outlet. "I can't wait to see it. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer." The full, original interview can be seen in the video below!

Is Oppenheimer Good?

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Oppenheimer is being looked at as a triumph by both film critics and audiences alike. Comicbook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed the Nolan picture for our site. He argued that it showcased the best and worst of humanity in a haunting portrait.

"Whether it be murder mysteries like Memento and Insomnia, his work in the superhero genre with three Batman films, or his more ambitious experiments like Inception and Tenet, there are few contemporary directors who can captivate an audience like Christopher Nolan," Cavanaugh wrote. "No matter what the subject matter might be, the scripts he brings to life, the pacing of his cuts, and the intensity of his performers make for experiences that you can't look away from. Even though many audiences might know J. Robert Oppenheimer for his connection to the atomic bomb (which the explosion-filled marketing campaigns continue to remind us about), the actual experience of the film is hardly concerned with such a monumental development."

