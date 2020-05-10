The Original Avengers Are Honoring Their Moms and Wives on Mother’s Day

Happy Mother's Day! Today is the day to celebrate moms everywhere, and since many people cannot be with their mothers today due to the current pandemic, many have taken to social media to honor the important women in their lives. Many celebrities have posted about their moms and wives today, including all of the original Avengers (minus Scarlett Johansson, who is not on social media). Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all took to Instagram today to share some love for the important ladies in their lives.

While Downey Jr. and Evans are likely done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of the other OGs are sticking around. Hemsworth will soon be the first Avenger to get a fourth standalone movie with Taika Waititi returning to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Renner is expected to reprise his role for an upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series. As for Ruffalo, his fate is a little unclear. He will be voicing his character in the animated show What If..., but he is not currently signed on for any live-action roles. However, he could show up in Disney+'s She-Hulk series, and he has expressed interest in making a standalone Hulk movie.

Here are all of the Mother's Day Instagram posts form the original Avengers...