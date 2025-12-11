Original Hunger Games Stars Returning For Sunrise On The Reaping (And Fans Will Be Thrilled)

The Hunger Games will once again command the spotlight in Lionsgate’s upcoming The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to hit theaters next year. Like the film’s predecessor The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, this entry will be a prequel to the original Hunger Games films, but that won’t keep it from bringing two fan-favorites back from those original films, and fans are going to be thrilled with who is showing up.

A new report from THR has revealed that Sunrise on the Reaping will now feature the returns of original series stars Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, who will reprise their roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, respectively. To say fans will be thrilled is likely an understatement, and now the question becomes exactly how they make their return.

That’s because Sunrise on the Reaping is once again a prequel story, and this particular film will focus on the 50th Hunger Games, which takes place 24 years before the events of the first film. One of the major elements in this film is that this Hunger Games features the participation of a young Haymitch Abernathy, who would go on to become a key mentor for Katniss.

The thinking is then that fans will see Katniss and Peeta return in a flash forward of some sort. It’s not known whether Katniss and Peeta’s perspectives will be a framing device for this film or if they will just have a key appearance at some point during the story, but having them involved in some way is a huge win, and will likely help bring in fans who perhaps didn’t pay as much attention to the previous entry, even though that was quite successful.

Lawrence and Hutcherson last appeared in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, which closed out its story with them now married and with kids. It remains to be seen if we’ll see the two in the present in this era or at some other part of their journey during the films, but we are certainly intrigued to see what the film has planned.

Sunrise on the Reaping will feature Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, McKenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and Whitney Peak. The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence based on a script by Billy Ray, and the film will be produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Cameron MacConomy.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will land in theaters on November 20, 2026.

