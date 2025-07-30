The Hunger Games Casts a New Katniss Everdeen

A new version of The Hunger Games is set for release soon, and there’s a new Girl on Fire to follow. On Tuesday, it was announced that the London stage production of The Hunger Games has found its Katniss Everdeen. The news was announced on the official Instagram for the adaptation, with a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the new star’s work work with Katniss’ famous bow and arrow

Mia Carragher is set to play Katniss in the live stage production of The Hunger Games, set to debut at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre later this year. The announcement video also highlights how the best-selling book is being adapted for the stage, and how they’ll seek to successfully capture the true scale and horror of Katniss’ reality. As of now, Carragher is the only cast member announced for the project, although that may change in the coming days with the play’s account now active on Instagram. The video announcing Carragher’s casting as Katniss can be viewed below.

Carragher is a relative newcomer. She has appeared in The Gathering on Channel 4 and can next be seen in Mistletoe & Wine and Let’s Love, with the actress set to star alongside former Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson, who played Peeta, in the latter. The Hunger Games is being adapted for the stage by Conor McPherson, an acclaimed Irish playwright, and is directed for the stage by Matthew Dunster, an acclaimed English theatre director, playwright, and actor.

The Hunger Games: On Stage is first-ever theatre adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internationally acclaimed book and the Lionsgate’s motion-picture, which kickstarted a mega film-franchise. The show will be performed at the brand-new, purpose-built venue: Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre. Tickets are currently on sale, with prices ranging between sixty-pound and one-hundred-and-twenty-five pound. Preview performances of The Hunger Games: On Stage are expected to begin on October 20th, with the play officially slated to open on November 13th.

Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games was first published by Scholastic on September 14, 2008, and quickly became a hit among readers, with a film adaptation eventually being ordered by Lionsgate. The first movie, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss, premiered on March 23, 2012, and quickly took over at the box office. The film spawned four sequels, with the final book in the Hunger Games trilogy, Mockingjay, being split into two films. While Katniss’ story may be over, Lionsgate and Collins have continued to find success with the franchise thanks to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Sunrise on the Reaping. The former has already been adapted into a movie, and the latter will hit theaters next year.

As of now, The Hunger Games: On Stage appears to be a London-based play only. This could always change though, especially as we saw with the Harry Potter stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has since toured the United States following its tremendous success.

Next up for the Hunger Games franchise is the theatrical release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Production on the film just recently kicked off, with Francis Lawrence returning to direct the newest film. The prequel movie focuses on Haymitch and features an all-star cast that includes Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy, and Billy Porter as Magno Stift.