Oscars 2022: How to Watch

The 94th Academy Awards — the Oscars — take place tonight, Sunday, March 27th. The ceremony, which honors the best in film for the previous year, will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California where it will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. The ceremony will also see performances from Beyonce, Sebastian Yatra, Reba McEntire, and Billie Eilish as well as a wide variety of celebrity presenters — and here’s how to watch.

The Oscars ceremony itself begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be telecast live on ABC. Cable subscribers can stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app with their provider information. Viewers can also stream the broadcast via Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV via the ABC channel that is included with the various live TV packages those services offer. Internationally, the Oscars will stream to over 200 territories globally, though audiences outside of the United States will want to check their local listings for more information. As for those who are unable to watch live, the ceremony will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The red carpet for the event begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and ABC will broadcast “The Oscars Red Carpet Show beginning at 6:30 p.m. leading up to the ceremony at 8 p.m.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what viewers can expect from this year’s Oscars, the ceremony will be a little bit different this year. As was previously mentioned, the ceremony features three hosts — Sykes, Hall, and Schumer — who will change each hour. There will also be fewer categories presented live. It was previously announced that eight categories — documentary short, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound — would be presented prior to the Oscars ceremony with the taped awards edited into the telecast rather than presented live. It’s a decision that has been met with some backlash and prompted discussion of possible protests at the ceremony.

Additionally, those watching the ceremony can expect to see a performance of Encanto‘s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” as part of the ceremony as well. The breakout hit wasn’t nominated for an award this year — that distinction goes to “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — but will still have its time in the spotlight, performed live for the first time at the ceremony. The ceremony will also include a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise as well as the 50th anniversary of 1972 Best Picture Winner, The Godfather.

The 94th Academy Awards takes place Sunday, March 27th at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest Oscar updates and coverage.