Oscars Will Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Nominees & Guests, But Not Presenters & Performers

Following the announcement that COVID-19 vaccinations would not be a requirement to attend this year’s Oscars ceremony, with only a negative test providing entry, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reversed course and will require proof of vaccination, for some at least. The New York Times brings word of this change, revealing that all 2,500 guests in attendance, including all nominees, will need to show both proof of vaccination and two negative P.C.R. tests. In a curious development though, “performers and presenters” will not be required to be vaccinated but will undergo “rigorous testing.”

A spokesperson for The Academy denoted that this was in compliance with the agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions with regard to television productions in Los Angeles. Under these guidelines production companies are allowed to make a COVID-19 vaccination optional for “Zone A” workers. The New York Times also reveals that masks will not be required for guests at the orchestra and parterre areas, with additional spacing between parties being utilized. Those seated in the mezzanine will be required to wear masks however.

The 94th Academy Awards remain scheduled to air on Sunday, March 27 with comedians Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Wanda Sykes (Breaking News in Yuba County) all tapped to co-host the event, handing off the emcee duties from one to the other every hour. It was previously reported that Mad Men star Jon Hamm had been in negotiations for the job but dropped out.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” producer Will Packer said in a statement. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

After coming under fire for its lax COVID-19 protocols, The Academy made headlines once again this month after announcing that it would recognize the “Oscars Fan Favorite” and one specific scene as the “Oscars Cheer Moment” during the ceremony. The winner for each will be chosen based on the amount of Tweets using the respective hashtags are made, making Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home the runaway favorite already, it got snubbed, remember?

The 2022 Oscars air March 27 on ABC.