‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Runtime Revealed

It’ll still be a few more months before fans can see Pacific Rim Uprising, but now we have a general idea of how long the film will be.

In a recent interview with Collider, Uprising director Steven DeKnight spoke about the current edit for the film. DeKnight hinted that it will clock in at around two hours long, twelve minutes shorter than the first Pacific Rim.

“It’s resting right around two hours.” DeKnight explained. “I always shoot for two hours. If I was doing Lawrence of Arabia it would be a little longer.”

As DeKnight explained, that general window of time is appealing to him as both a moviemaker and a moviegoer.

“But otherwise I think the two-hour mark—this is just for me as somebody that loves movies and watches movies, two hours is always right around the sweet spot.” DeKnight added. “If it’s much less than two hours then I start to get a little suspicious, if it’s much more longer sometimes a movie will support that but sometimes you just get a little worn out.”

Considering the hype surrounding Pacific Rim Uprising, it’s safe to assume that a lot of fans won’t be worn out by the end result. The first trailer for the film surprised fans when it debuted at New York Comic Con, as well as an official synopsis and a series of breathtaking posters.

According to DeKnight, the initial cut of Uprising was a bit longer, actually a few minutes longer than the first film.

“I think my director’s cut was 2 hours 18 minutes, around there.” DeKnight revealed. “It was in the ballpark, and then I got a chance to step back, look at the movie, talk with the producers, really kick the tires and it’s kind of like the last rewrite of the script. There are things that suddenly became very clear that you don’t need this, you don’t need that, you can move this over here, the story is much cleaner and much more exciting that way.”

If Uprising does excite fans, it hopefully won’t be the last of Guillermo del Toro’s larger-than-life franchise. Legendary already has plans to build a series of films, and potentially a crossover with the Godzilla/Kong ‘Monsterverse’.

Pacific Rim Uprising will be released on March 23rd, 2018.