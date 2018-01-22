‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Extended TV Spot Reveals Bigger Monsters

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to Pacific Rim just hit, providing another interesting look at the post-Kaiju world.

In Pacific Rim: Uprising, life seems to have settled down after the Jaegers defeated the threat of gigantic monsters in the first movie, but of course it doesn’t stay that way for long. Check out the clip above in the video player to see for yourself.

The new film shows the debut of John Boyega in the film, who is also taking on the role of producer with his first project under UpperRoom Entertainment. The actor plays Jake Pentecost, the child of Idris Elba’s General Pentecost from the first film and the new co-pilot of Gypsy Danger.

We also get a glimpse at the new Kaiju threats, including an even bigger monster that makes the Jaeger’s pale in comparison. But the clip teases some epic action sequences showing that the gigantic robots will still prove formidable threats against the new Kaiju.

The new movie is directed by Steven S. DeKnight, who helmed the first season of Marvel Television and Netflix’s Daredevil series after the departure of Drew Goddard. He unites with Boyega to bring the long-awaited sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s fan-favorite film to theaters.

The legacy of the first Pacific Rim appears to loom large, as Pentecost participates in the Jaeger program after the Kaiju return at the insistence of his adopted sister Mako Mori, played by the returning Rinko Kikuchi.

Charlie Day also returns as the zany Dr. Newt Geiszler, though it remains to be seen how big of a role he will have in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The movie is set to premiere in two months, offering fans the long-awaited second installment in the surprisingly popular giant-robots-punch-giant-monsters franchise.

Pacific Rim: Uprising premieres March 23rd.