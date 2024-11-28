Paddington in Peru Release Delayed, Will Face Off Against Superhero Heavyweight

The Paddington in Peru release date has been delayed, as the sequel will now hit U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025, according to Deadline. Initially, the film was scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2025. With the shift, Paddington in Peru will be in direct competition with Captain America: Brave New World, which opens on the same day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No reasoning was given for the change. Earlier this month, Paddington in Peru began its theatrical run in select international territories, including the United Kingdom. As of this writing, the film has grossed $25.2 million from screenings in England and Poland.

Paddington in Peru is the third installment in the Paddington franchise, following a pair of critically acclaimed films. Both Paddington and Paddington 2 received universal praise, scoring 97% and 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. However, that word-of-mouth did not translate into ticket sales … at least in America. The series hasn’t been the biggest box office draw domestically; the original film earned $76.2 million in the U.S., while the sequel grossed $40.9 million.

Unsurprisingly, given the property’s roots (Paddington was created by British author Michael Bond), the Paddington films have always performed the best in the U.K. The first movie earned $98.9 million in England, and Paddington 2 was an even bigger hit there, posting $110.9 million.

That trend may partially explain why Sony willingly put Paddington in Peru up against Captain America: Brave New World. While it’s too early for tracking to be available, the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster — already generating hype by revealing Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk — will easily top the box office charts during its opening weekend. But that doesn’t concern Sony, which understands the Paddington franchise is more of an international play that isn’t too reliant on American ticket sales. Neither of the previous two films won the weekend when they opened domestically, so it stands reason to believe Paddington in Peru wouldn’t have claimed the No. 1 spot regardless of where it premiered.

Still, Sony would like Paddington in Peru to be in the best position where it can succeed, and perhaps this shift will accomplish that. The Paddington movies are clearly family-friendly affairs, and that demographic has a lot to choose from during the always-busy holiday season. Already, Wicked is off to a strong start and Moana 2 is breaking Thanksgiving weekend records. Next month sees the releases of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Even if Paddington in Peru stuck to its initial Martin Luther King Day weekend release, it probably would have gotten lost in the shuffle. Now, it’s a counterprogramming option for families with smaller children, providing them with something more light-hearted than superhero conspiracy thriller.