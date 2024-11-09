Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Shows Red Hulk Battling Sam Wilson

On Saturday at D23 Expo Brazil, Marvel Studios released a new Captain America: Brave New World trailer. The trailer offers the most extensive look yet at the transformation of President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) into the Red Hulk, including a fight between the Red Hulk and Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). The trailer seemed designed to evoke the feeling of a tense conspiracy thriller, leaning heavily on the moment when a seemingly brainwashed Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) attacks President Ross. The new Captain America: Barve New World trailer also offers fans their best look yet at Shira Haas as Ruth Bat-Seraph (codenamed Sabra in the comics), a former Black Widow who has become part of President Ross’s inner circle.

You can watch the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World above. Marvel also released a new poster for the film, an homage to Captain America #230, which can be seen below.

Captain America: Brave New World is Sam Wilson/Anthony Mackie’s first cinematic outing as Captain America, Steve Roger’s successor, since taking over the mantle in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam seemed reluctant to step into his mentor’s shoes in that series, but — with some goading from Ross — now appears eager to prove how he operates differently than the most famous bearer of the Captain America mantle.

The Captain America: Brave New World trailer also features footage of a battle taking place around the outstretched arm of Tiamut the Communicator, the emergent Celestial transformed into marble by the Uni-Mind-enhanced Sersi in Marvel’s Eternals movie. The presence of a massive humanoid-alien corpse in Earth’s ocean has long been one of the great, unaddressed, dangling MCU plot threads. It seems like Captain America: Brave New World may finally deal with its implications.

Next year is shaping up to be a time of transition for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After 2024 featured only one Marvel Studios film, Deadpool & Wolverine — which was as much a celebration of the pre-MCU Marvel movies as anything else — Captain America: Brave New World is the first of three films Marvel has set for 2025. Brave New World and Thunderbolts* seem to lean into the MCU’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier template of political thriller aesthetics with tight but grounded action. Those films will wrap up Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will kick off Phase 6.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.