Barbie Movie Announces Watch Party

Barbie is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023, and it is coming to IMAX next week with all-new footage. However, if you're eager to watch the film at home, you're in luck, because the movie is now available to buy on digital. On September 12th, Barbie became available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. If you're all about experiencing Barbie at home, the official Instagram account for the film just announced an upcoming watch party.

"Celebrate the biggest movie of the year by joining our #BarbieWatchParty LIVE on X at 5:00pm PST on 9/17. 🤩 Own #BarbieTheMovie on Digital. Now playing in theaters. Link in bio," the Barbie movie shared. You can check out the details in the post below:

Barbie Has Yet To Surpass Frozen II At Box Office:

Barbie has beaten lots of box office records since it was released in theaters. Greta Gerwig's new film managed to earn $1 billion in only 17 days to become the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman. However, when you factor in movies co-directed by women, Barbie still isn't number one. The film did beat Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden, to become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed or co-directed by a woman, but there is still one animated film standing in Gerwig's way: Frozen II.

Frozen II was released in 2019 and managed to earn $1,450,026,933 at the worldwide box office. The Disney film was co-directed by Jennifer Lee, who also helmed the first Frozen with Chris Buck. At the time of this writing, Barbie has made $1,405,657,143 worldwide. Considering it is getting an IMAX release later this month with new footage, there is a good it will overtake Frozen II.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

