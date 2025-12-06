Paramount+ Just Added a Criminally Underrated Animated Movie (And Now Is the Perfect Time To Watch It)

The world of animation is vast, and for every fan favorite like The Lion King, Shrek, and Netflix’s recent breakout hit KPop Demon Hunters, there are other animated movies that never quite achieve the recognition they deserve. That was certainly the case for a 2018 animated movie that made a moderate splash in theaters and with critics but has largely been forgotten in the years since, and it just joined Paramount+ at the best time possible.

With temperatures dropping and Christmas just around the corner, now is the perfect time to settle in and watch Karey Kirkpatrick’s Smallfoot. The movie, which transports viewers to a snowy world where a friendly Yeti named Migo embarks on a journey to prove that a species called “smallfoot” (aka humans) is real, started streaming on Paramount+ on December 1st. The delightfully fun movie is based on Sergio Pablos’ unpublished children’s book Yeti Tracks and features a great voice cast that includes Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, Yara Shahidi, Ely Henry, and Jimmy Tatro.

Smallfoot was a success upon its release, grossing $214 million at the box office and earning a “Certified Fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of 75%. However, time hasn’t treated the movie fairly, and Smallfoot fell to the wayside as a criminally overlooked movie that is worth checking out.

The film, which also earned a fresh 62% audience rating, is a fun and surprisingly deep movie that uses the entertaining monster-meets-human story to go beyond typical children’s entertainment and explore relevant themes of misinformation, questioning authority, societal indoctrination, and ultimately acceptance and empathy, making it appealing to all ages. But Smallfoot never feels bogged down by that thought-provoking subject matter, the movie seamlessly weaving those complex topics into an energetic and funny storyline that flips the script on the traditional Bigfoot legend. The movie keeps things light and entertaining and features catchy original songs, like “Let It Lie,” and a great animation style that brings the vibrant Himalayan landscapes to life.

Despite its moderate critical and commercial success, Smallfoot got lost in the crowded field of animated movies, but it’s a pretty solid movie that will keep even adults entertained. Frozen may be the more obvious choice of wintry animated movie options during the chilly months, but Smallfoot will definitely leave a significant footprint if you give it a chance.

Other Family Movies Now on Paramount+

December is a great month for family-friendly streaming at Paramount+. Along with Smallfoot, December 1st brought movies like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ella Enchanted, and Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back) to the streaming platform, as well as Christmas movies such as Ernest Saves Christmas and both the 1947 and 1994 versions of Miracle on 34th Street.

