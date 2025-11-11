Paramount+ Just Added Two of Will Ferrell’s Funniest Movies (And We’re Not Talking About Anchorman)

Since bursting onto the scene with an iconic run on Saturday Night Live throughout the 1990s, Will Ferrell has been one of the most popular names in entertainment. The SNL alum is a comedy icon and he put together an unparalleled movie run over the course of the 2000s. Ferrell turned in hit after hit during that decade, including all-timers like Anchorman, Elf, and Step Brothers, but there are a couple of titles from the 2000s that remain funnier than the rest. Two of those titles were just added to the Paramount+ streaming lineup, offering a serious boost to the service’s comedy offerings.

November 1st sas Paramount+ add beloved Will Ferrell films Old School and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby to its lineup. While neither of those titles have the classic popularity of Anchorman or Step Brothers, they both deliver when it comes to delivering peak Ferrell.

Old School sees Ferrell star alongside Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn as a group of friends who try to relive their glory days when one of them buys a house on a college campus. While Wilson is the film’s lead, Ferrell is the scene-stealer of the movie, with his “We’re going streaking” sequence helping to cement him as one of comedy’s biggest draws.

Talladega Nights came in 2006 and retunited Ferrell with Anchorman filmmaker Adam McKay — and it is still their funniest movie as a team. This movie has aged tremendously well, with many of the jokes still hitting just as hard as they did, and its satirical looks into competitive sports culture and Middle America proving to be a little ahead of their time.

New Comedies on Paramount+

A whole slew of new titles were added to the Paramount+ streaming lineup at the start of November, including some iconic films like The Godfather and Raiders of the Lost Ark. The roster of new arrivals also included a bunch of great comedies, headlined by those hilarious Will Ferrell classics.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ November additions here. Below, you’ll find a rundown of all the comedies that arrived on the service at the start of the month.

