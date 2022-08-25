Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022

September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.

On September 1st, Paramount+ will be kicking off the new month with a bunch of movies that weren't previously on the service. New movies arriving on the first day of the month include Zodiac, Congo, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Bull Durham, Shanghai Noon, True Grit, and The Blair Witch Project.

September also marks the return of network TV for the fall season, which means that all of the returning CBS shows will be sending their new episodes to Paramount+ the day after they air live. Ghosts, The Neighborhood, FBI, Survivor, and several others are bringing new episodes to Paramount+ this month.

You can check out the full Paramount+ September arrivals lineup below!