Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
On September 1st, Paramount+ will be kicking off the new month with a bunch of movies that weren't previously on the service. New movies arriving on the first day of the month include Zodiac, Congo, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Bull Durham, Shanghai Noon, True Grit, and The Blair Witch Project.
September also marks the return of network TV for the fall season, which means that all of the returning CBS shows will be sending their new episodes to Paramount+ the day after they air live. Ghosts, The Neighborhood, FBI, Survivor, and several others are bringing new episodes to Paramount+ this month.
You can check out the full Paramount+ September arrivals lineup below!
September 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We're No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
September 7
Ink Master premiere
Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
September 14
Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
September 19
Heatwave
Bob ❤ Abishola
NCIS (Season 20)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 2)
The Neighborhood (Season 5)
September 29
CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 2)
So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
September 30
New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years
House of Gucci
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2