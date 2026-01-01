Paramount+ Will Stream 2025’s Stephen King Sci-Fi Adaptation in 2 Weeks – Report

Paramount+ added quite a few new shows and films to its lineup over the course of December. That included new seasons of hit shows like Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as A PAW Patrol Christmas special. That new lineup even included new films like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Guns Up, but a new report indicates that 2025’s Stephen King Sci-Fi adaptation is also going to hit the service, and it’s hitting in just two weeks.

A new report from WhenToStream states that this year’s Stephen King adaptation, The Running Man, will be hitting Paramount+ in just two weeks’ time. The film is slated to hit the service on January 13th, 2026, which is surprising given that it was just launching in theaters on November 14th. The Running Man launched on PVOD on December 16th, and if everything here lines up, you’ll be able to stream the movie directly on Paramount+ sooner than later.

The Running Man Hopes To Find New Life on Digital and Streaming

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Running Man hit theaters with a lot of buzz thanks to the talent involved, as the film was directed by Edgar Wright and starred Glen Powell in the lead role. It’s been some time since there’s been an adaptation of the original King novel, as the last film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger hit theaters in 1987.

Unfortunately film fell short of expectations at the box office with a worldwide total of over $68 million, but there are plenty of fans who enjoyed the film. The critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes is 63%, and the audience score is much higher at 78%.

Audience reviews highlight the stellar cast, the film’s critiques of media, thrilling action, and Powell’s work as the leading man as positives. On the negative side, common critiques revolve around the film not feeling enough like Edgar Wright’s previous work, issues with the ending, and a lack of substance.

Sometimes video on demand is where films get a welcome boost, but that’s also very true of streaming, which could be a new lease on life for the film and word of mouth. It remains to be seen if more people getting a chance to see it on Paramount+ will change the perception of The Running Man, but it’s happened many times before, and it could certainly happen again.

The Running Man is currently available on video on demand.

