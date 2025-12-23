The holidays are one of the busiest times of the year as we all run around trying to grab last-minute presents and get the house as festive as possible. Still, there’s often at least a little downtime to catch up on the shows and movies you’ve missed throughout the year. If you happen to also have Paramount+, you’re in luck, as we’ve compiled a list of the 7 best Paramount+ shows to binge over Christmas, so let’s get started with a classic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

7. Frasier

While I loved elements of the new Frasier series, it ultimately didn’t quite find its connection with audiences before being cancelled. The good news, however, is that the original series is still available to stream in its entirety on Paramount+, and it is the definition of timeless. Whether you want to watch some of the holiday-themed episodes or one of the myriad classic episodes involving Frasier, Martin, Daphne, Niles, and Roz, you can’t go wrong, and you will be laughing the entire time.

6. Landman

One of the most recent entries on this list is the Taylor Sheridan hit Landman. Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter and has been celebrated for its realistic portrayal of the oil industry and strong performances from the talented cast. While not everyone may be familiar with the modern-day oil industry, you’ll soon be pulled in by the at times dysfunctional but always compelling life of Tommy Norris (Thornton), and before you know it, you’ll be all caught up and ready for a new episode.

5. School Spirits

Another recent success for Paramount+ is the Peyton List-starring School Spirits, which was recently renewed for a third season in 2026. That’s why it’s the perfect time to jump into the first two seasons and get caught up. School Spirits follows a girl named Maddie (List) who is investigating her own mysterious disappearance from the afterlife, and season 2 added even more elements of intrigue to her quest to reclaim her stolen life. With an original premise and great performances, School Spirits is an easy recommendation.

4. 90210

Every few years, it feels like a new generation discovers beloved shows from the ’90s, and lately one of those rediscovered gems is the original Beverly Hills 90210. Numerous clips have started to hit the regular social media reel rotation, and now fans who never had the chance to experience all the delightful drama of the original series are now discovering what all the fuss was about. If you want to jump into the wonderful chaos of Brandon, Brenda, Dylan, Kelly, Steve, Donna, Valerie, David, and the rest of the crew, you can watch the entire series on Paramount+ right now.

3. Knuckles

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is one of its biggest hits at the moment, which is music to every Sega fan’s ears, and the franchise expanded from its main movie franchise to the realm of TV with the new miniseries Knuckles. As the name suggests, the series shifted the focus from the heroic trio to everyone’s favorite brawling echidna, who was once again voiced by Idris Elba, and the show is simply delightful in every way. There are some truly hilarious moments, with most occurring alongside Adam Pally’s Wade Whipple. Even if you’re not the biggest Sonic fan, you will probably find Knuckles incredibly charming and much funnier than you expect, and we can’t recommend it more.

2. Tulsa King

We’re back with another Taylor Sheridan project, though this time we’re shifting to the world of organized crime for Tulsa King. In Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone plays a New York Mafia capo named Dwight who is exiled to Tulsa, and soon he finds himself building a whole new crew and place of power where no one would expect. The series is currently filming season 4, and despite the issues with keeping a showrunner, the success of the show is likely to continue. You can catch up on every season of Tulsa King on Paramount+ now.

1. Lioness

Taylor Sheridan is back on the list one more time with another huge hit in Lioness, which will also be returning for another season when production finishes on season 3. Lioness tells the story of Joe (Zoe Saldana) and her team of CIA operatives as they attempt to balance the high stakes of their day jobs with their family lives at home, and season 3 will introduce even more stakes and drama into the mix. The series has been celebrated by both critics and fans, so if you want to get ready for season 3, you’ve got the perfect opportunity to watch both previous seasons in one place.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!