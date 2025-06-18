Patrick Stewart Leads the X-Men in Their MCU Debut in New Marvel Fan Art

The X-Men have had their fair share of big-screen projects. Starting in 2000 with Bryan Singer’s X-Men, a new movie came out every couple of years until 2020 when The New Mutants was released. 20th Century Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, which allowed Marvel Studios to get its hands on all the mutant characters from Marvel Comics. Instead of rushing right in and putting a bunch of X-Men movies into development, though, the powers that be chose to take the slow-burn approach in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing the concept of the X-gene and a few characters with it. And all that patience is about to pay off because the X-Men are ready to step back into the spotlight.

The big news is that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is working on an X-Men reboot movie. It’s still in the early stages of development, but new actors will likely lead the project, which is sure to give the team a chance to plant its flag in a franchise run by the Avengers. However, the new version of the X-Men isn’t going to be the first to cross paths with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Several major cast members from Fox’s X-Men movies are reprising their roles in Avengers: Doomsday. Their names were revealed during Marvel Studios’ drawn-out chair event, and that’s all there is to go on at this point. But fans can’t wait to see what the Russo Bros. are cooking up for the team, so they’re taking matters into their own hands. One fan released art that depicts Patrick Stewart’s Professor X leading some of his students into battle with comics-accurate costumes.

Professor X’s chair looks a lot different than it did in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that’s to be expected because that version of the character didn’t survive the battle with the Scarlet Witch. The variant that shows up in Doomsday will have a better chance of making it out alive because he will have mutants by his side rather than the Illuminati. Gambit, Nightcrawler, Beast, Magento, and Cyclops, who appear in the art, are all already confirmed for the next Avengers movie, and there are rumors about Wolverine joining them before it’s all said and done. Colossus is the only wildcard, but already he’s part of the Deadpool franchise, which could open the door for him to make a cameo.

The only bummer about the return of so many iconic actors is that their time in Doomsday probably won’t be full of sunshine and rainbows. A massive villain is about to introduce themselves to the MCU, and they’re not going to be looking to take prisoners.

Avengers vs. X-Men Will Have to Wait for Doctor Doom to Be Done

When all the names of the X-Men actors appeared on the chairs during the Doomsday cast event, the idea of the movie secretly being an Avengers vs. X-Men project took shape. After all, the Avengers are in a bit of disarray in the MCU right now, and the X-Men could see an opportunity to fill the void. The issue with that scenario is that they won’t have time to squabble with each other because Doom is coming, bringing an entire multiverse worth of problems with him.

If the Avengers and X-Men both want to survive, they’re going to have to join forces against Doom, and even then, they don’t have a great shot. The ruler of Latveria is one of Marvel’s most iconic villains for a reason, with him always having tricks up his sleeve to get the upper hand on his enemies. He’s likely going to pull out all the stops in Doomsday, forcing all the heroes, including the X-Men, back to the drawing board in its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

