Marvel’s Thunderbolts Blu-ray Pre-Orders Launch With a 4K Steelbook and Pop-Up Exclusive

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is wrapping up its theatrical run and is now preparing for its highly anticipated home debut. Thunderbolts*, the team-up featuring the film franchise’s iteration of the New Avengers, stands out as one of the most acclaimed MCU films since the Infinity Saga concluded in 2019. The ensemble picture focused more on dealing with issues like depression than solely moving the franchise forward, and fans loved it for its honest approach. Two months after its initial theatrical bow, Jack Schreier’s Thunderbolts* is going to be making the leap to digital platforms, followed by a full physical rollout that includes a fantastic 4K UHD SteelBook and a Walmart exclusive Blu-ray with pop-up packaging. Pre-orders for the entire lineup are available now, and additional details can be found below complete with info on special features.

Disney recently announced that Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is going to be available for purchase or rental on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home beginning July 1st. Four weeks later, on July 29th, the film will be launch on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. Read on for info on special features.

Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* on 4K UHD Steelbook, Standard 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD

The physical editions are going to include a slew of special features, including a full director’s commentary track and multiple deleted scenes. In addition, the 4K version will have two limited releases — a SteelBook that focuses on the New Avengers branding, as well as a “pop up” case that will be sold exclusively at Walmart. Here’s the full list of special features included on the Thunderbolts* Blu-ray release:

Thunderbolts Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray Packaging

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Door is Unliftable Gary Announcement

Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.

Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.

All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.

Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts*.

Director’s Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jake Schreier.

