Monster High 2 Director Todd Holland Brings Action In Sequel

Monster High 2 director Todd Holland says the sequel is bringing more action on Nickelodeon. The monsters are using their powers a lot more in Monster High 2. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine talked to the filmmaker about the highly-anticipated sequel. Holland says that Clawdeen, Draculaura and Frankie Stein are in sophomore year, and their friendship is going to be put to the test. Challenges await the trio both inside Monster High and from outside those walls. Luckily, their powers are growing and there's no challenge they can't handle together. Here's what the director said about this year at Monster High.

"I gotta say honestly, remarkably, we raised the bar. We didn't have tons of more, tons, more resources, but we raised the bar. We didn't have tons of more, tons, more resources, but we raised the bar," Holland explained. "There is a little of slow start and then because a lot of set-up that has to happen. But, once it goes, it goes big. I think you're going to be excited. There's a lot of action in this one. A lot more boy monster powers, for the dudes watching."

"We finally got some boy monster powers in. And, they actually have the most expensive visual effects and monster powers. That's why they're hard to get in the movie. But, everybody's got stuff," the director added. "The actors saw the movie last night for the first time at out house. And Draculaura was saying, 'I had so much magic in all my scenes! I had no idea what this is gonna look like.' You know? She was bowled over. So, there's magic, there's action, there's monster powers. There's a lot going on."

Monster High 2 Premieres This Weekend

Monster High 2 was all-but a given considering the runaway success of Monster High: The Movie. Nickelodeon signed up for more spooky season hijinks in October of last year. Todd Holland is back in the director's chair and ready to up the ante with a trip back to everyone's favorite campus. During the first movie's launch week, Monster High: The Movie was the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+. There were 4 million total viewers that weekend and that was more than enough. It feels like the Monster High fever hasn't really slowed down, especially with Halloween almost here again.

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience," said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. "Monster High's message of embracing one's unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters."

What's New In Monster High 2?

Here's how Nickelodeon describes the new movie: "Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year—new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever. The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France."

Monster High 2 streams on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Thursday October 5 at 7p.m.

