Monster High Showrunner Shea Fontana "Spells the Beans" on New Special

Monster High director Shea Fontana "spelled the beans" about the upcoming Halloween specials on Nickelodeon. The animated series is getting some all new adventures just in time for spooky season. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine visited Nickelodeon Animation Studios to talk about Monster High, along with A Really Haunted Loud House, and Monster High 2. The Boo Crew has something kind of scary to contend with this year, their parents! Fonatna previewed each of the monster grown-ups we'll meet this time around. Also, she talked about Monster High's welcoming environment and focus on being yourself. Check out the creator's comments up above.

"We are bringing so many awesome parents to Monster High in the new episodes that start in October," Fontana said. "So, we have Dracula, who is Draculara's dad. Obviously! There's going to be a lot of drama between Draculara and Dracula. We are also going to see Hades, who's Heath's dad. You, know he's the lord, CEO, and president of the underworld. So, he obviously has a lot of baggage that he has brought into his parenting life that he is having to deal with."

"So, with these parent relationships, you know, they can be a little scary," the creator admitted. "But, when our Boo Cow works together, they can really face anything and make the best of it."

Monster High More Popular Than Ever

Both Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have loved what they've seen from Monster High and the live-action movies as well. The network made the decision to pursue another season of the animated series last year. Mattel and Nick felt so strongly about the show that the Second Season of Shea Fontana's series is 20 episodes long. More than triple the length of the first one. Check out what the network had to say right here.

"Monster High is an iconic franchise that continues to connect with fans around the globe because of its creativity, relatable characters, and authenticity," Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, said in a release. "We can't wait to continue to work alongside our partners at Mattel to bring even more animated stories to life surrounding the most-famous teen monsters around."

"Monster High is a franchise that, at its core, encourages fans to live as their true selves and celebrate the things that make them unique," added Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television. "We are proud to partner with Nickelodeon and our talented cast members from both the animated and live-action worlds of Monster High to continue delivering this important message through fun, entertaining content."

When Can You Watch New Monster High?

Nick wants fans to know the show returned this week. "The frightful fun kicks off with a half-hour special, "Spell The Beans," where Dracula investigates a witch rumor at Monster High, leaving Draculaura to debate whether to share her secret or get caught. New episodes will continue to air weekdays at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon."

"Monster High continues with the debut of original and legacy characters and more half-hour specials throughout season one where the students will battle a zombie invasion, a Night of Terror, hunt to find Monster Talismans, midterms and more. The brand-new episodes all lead up to a monstrous season one finale at the Monster Ball dance later this fall."

