Peacock Adds One of The Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2025 (& It’s Unlike Anything You’ve Seen)

2025 is coming to a close, and there’s no denying that the past year was a big one for science fiction. From Bong Joon-ho’s Robert Pattinson-starring movie Mickey 17 to James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, and all of the movies in between, sci-fi flourished on the big screen. As fans look ahead to what’s already lining up to be another great year for the genre in 2026, they can stream one of the best sci-fi movies of 2025 on Peacock now.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ provocative and darkly comedic thriller Bugonia is now streaming on Peacock as of December 26th. The movie, a remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, stars Emma Stone and Jessee Plemons in a twisty tale about two conspiracy theorists who kidnap the CEO of a major company, believing she is an alien who wants to destroy Earth.

Why You Should Watch Bugonia

Bugonia is the type of movie that will have you questioning reality and who the real villains are. A deeply unsettling exploration of paranoia, delusion, conspiracy theories, capitalism, and humanity’s self-destructive path, the film begins like a standard kidnapping thriller but quickly twists the plot and reframes the entire narrative, and it never stops subverting expectations. The movie excels at trapping the viewer in the kidnappers’ delusional worldview, allowing them to feel their panic and sift through the blurred line between sanity and conspiracy together with them, and uses the bizarre premise to hold a mirror up to our own societal anxieties and flawed ways of thinking.

The story is brought to life through Lanthimos’s signature unsettling style and powerful performances from a star-studded cast, with Stone and Plemmons even picking up Golden Globe nominations and earning Oscar buzz for their performances in Bugonia. The movie has been a critical hit, scoring a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critic score. ComicBook’s Spencer Perry gave it a 4 out of 5 and said, “With a tight-knit cast and a small focus, despite its intergalactic implications, Bugonia gives way to a tense drama that has science fiction lurking under its skin.”

Even if you’ve already seen Bugonia, it’s the type of movie that warrants a second watch, as going in with knowledge of how the film plays out will cause you to re-evaluate everything from a new, terrifying perspective. And with 2025 now winding to a close, now is the perfect time to watch it.

What’s New on Peacock?

The must-watch movie Bugonia is one of the Peacock’s final arrivals for 2025, but December has already brought plenty of other great streaming titles to the NBCUniversal platform. Subscribers seeking out more sci-fi titles can stream movies like 10 Cloverfield Lane, 2012, and The Martian after they started streaming on December 1st. Outside of sci-fi, Peacock’s content catalog now also includes titles like The Croods: A New Age, The Fabelmans, Gladiator, and Pride and Prejudice.

