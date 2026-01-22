Peacock Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch Clint Eastwood’s Underrated 2000s Crime Drama

Clint Eastwood is an undisputed Hollywood legend and one of the most versatile names in the entertainment industry today. From acting in iconic films like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Million Dollar Baby to going behind the camera to direct and produce films such as Unforgiven and American Sniper, the Oscar-winner has done it all throughout his legendary 70-year career. Eastwood fans hoping to revisit some of his work will want to act fast, because his underrated 2000s drama now has an expiration date on Peacock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just two years after Flags of Our Fathers andLetters from Iwo Jima, and the same year he directed and starred in Gran Torino, Eastwood went behind the camera to direct and produce Changeling. The 2008 mystery and crime drama based on the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders in Mira Loma, California, started streaming on Peacock on January 1st but is already tagged in the “leaving Peacock soon” list, which means it is likely set for an end-of-the-month departure. The film is set in 1928 Los Angeles and stars Angelina Jolie as a young mother who is reunited with her kidnapped son. When she begins to suspect that the boy isn’t actually her child, authorities label her unfit and confine her to a psychiatric ward.

Clint Eastwood’s Changeling Is a Haunting True-Story Drama That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked

Play video

It’s really a shame that Changeling has been buried in the mass of Eastwood’s impressive filmography. The film is a standout directorial effort from Eastwood that showcases his skill in period storytelling as he creates a vivid, authentic-feeling 1920s Los Angeles, as well as his ability to expertly handle difficult subjects, and it features a powerhouse performance from Jolie as the real-life Christine Collins. A perfect viewing option for fans of drama and true crime, Changeling tells a harrowing tale about a mother’s desperate search for her child and masterfully blends emotional intensity, mystery, and social commentary as it exposes deep-seated injustice in early Los Angeles.

Changeling is the type of movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat with its gripping true story and leave you emotionally devastated by the time the end credits roll. It’s a powerful and haunting movie that stays with you and really a masterpiece that shouldn’t be overlooked. While the film sits in the bottom half of Eastwood’s critical ranking with a fresh 61% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it ranks in the top half when it comes to audience consensus, the movie holding a high 81% Popcornmeter score.

Where to Stream Changeling After It Leaves Peacock?

Eastwood’s fans will want to watch Changeling while they still can. The movie is currently only available to stream in Peacock’s library, and it hasn’t appeared on any other major streaming service’s February 2026 lineups just yet, meaning there’s a good chance it could stop streaming altogether after it departs the NBCUniversal streamer. The film will still be available to rent or purchase online, and there’s always a good possibility it will reappear on streaming at some point in the future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!