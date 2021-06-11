Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Release Date Gets Moved Up Again

✖

The movie release calendar has been a bit topsy turvy over the past year and a half, and there are still changes being made. The latest comes in the form of Sony's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which has already amassed great starting numbers internationally. That's probably why Sony decided to move up the stateside release of the film by a week from June 18th to June 11th (via Deadline). The film will now go up against Warner Bros' musical In The Heights, and Sony is hoping it will have as big of an impact here in the states as it has in the UK.

The release date for the film has been all over the place. Originally it was slated to come out June 11th, but then it was moved to May 14th. Then just a few weeks later it was pushed back to July 2nd, and then in April it was bumped up to June 18th. Now it's finally settling in on June 11th, at least we think so, and hopefully, this one sticks.

In its first weekend in UK theaters (which also coincides with the first week theaters have been open in the UK), the Peter Rabbit sequel has already taken in $10 million, delivering the best Friday Sunday combo since cinemas in the UK had to close down to the pandemic. The last time the box office was that big occurred in March when Pixar's Onward hit theaters.

The original Peter Rabbit pulled in $115 million at the box office domestically, with a global total of over $351 million. It remains to be seen if the sequel can muster that kind of money, as there are still plenty of theaters still not fully open because of the pandemic, but it has a much better shot of doing it than previous films like Tenet did, which released right in the middle of the pandemic and with huge markets still closed.

Peter Rabbit 2 is directed by Will Gluck and features Corden, Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, and Elizabeth Debicki. You can find the official description for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway below.

"In PETER RABBIT™ 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be."

Peter Rabbit 2 hits stateside theaters on June 11th.