Pirates of the Caribbean Star Wants To Return For Disney’s Rumored Reboot (Exclusive)

The Walt Disney Company has been tooling their Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for years now. Though it’s been eight years since the last entry in the series, talks have been frequent about its future. Questions fly fast and free for the future of Pirates of the Caribbean, and the biggest among them is what characters will even appear in the next movie. A brand new movie in the franchise without Jack Sparrow appears to be at least one project in the cards, while another that could see the return of Johnny Depp to the series also appears to be in play.

Beyond Depp’s return as Jack Sparrow though, it’s unclear if any other characters that belong to the long-running franchise will ever make their return. Five movies have been made featuring Depp’s character, but fan-favorites like Joshamee Gibbs have also shown up in every film too. There’s a rich library of characters that could return in some form, and we’ve just found another one, Sam Claflin’s Philip Swift, and he’s game to come back for a surprising reason.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ Sam Claflin Eager to Return to Series

Speaking with ComicBook for his new Prime Video series Lazarus, we couldn’t help but ask Claflin about a potential return to the franchise following his surprsie exit in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. When asked if we would see him return as Philip Swift alongside his on-screen love interest, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey as Syrena (who you may recall was a mermaid), Claflin replied, “Let’s beg the producers, because I would love to revisit that world again.”

This prompted the actor to reflect on his larger experience filming Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, revealing his reason to return isn’t what you would expect. He said: “It was my first ever film. I’d done a bit of TV before, but as a film experience, I was so nervous. I was like a deer in headlights. I didn’t know what was happening. And you know what a scare. What a what a sort of stage to step onto when you don’t really know what’s going on. And so I took myself and the job so seriously and it deserved it in many ways. And Philip is that kind of character.”

He continued, “But equally I look back at that experience. God, I wish I just had more fun. Like, I just I just wish I allowed myself to just sort of enjoy it and, and relish every single moment. So I would love the opportunity to kind of get back on the pirate ship. I mean that would be a dream come true for me. But unfortunately it’s not in my hands. So, Jerry Bruckheimer, if you’re watching this, make it happen.”

Even though it seems unlikely that Claflin’s character would make a return, it’s been fourteen years since his last appearance and his character’s fate is largely left up in the air, that doesn’t mean it’s out of the realm of possibility. If there’s one thing that the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been built on, it’s that no character is ever off the board entirely. The most famous example of this is Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Hector Barbossa, of course, whose death in the first film gave way to even more appearances down the line. There are others as well who had years between appearances, like Damian O’Hare as Lieutenant Gillette, plus that unanswered tease of the return of Davy Jones. Suffice to say, never say never.