Planes, Trains & Automobiles Getting Remake with Will Smith and Kevin Hart

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are preparing to unite on the big screen for a major Hollywood remake. A new report from Deadline says the stars will take control of Paramount Pictures' version of Planes, Trains & Automobiles more than 30 years after its debut.

The 1987 comedy was first helmed by John Hughes with icons Steve Martin and John Candy as the leads. Now, it will be Smith and Hart taking over the roles. Hartbeat Productions and Westbook Studios will co-produce the film with Aeysha Carr penning the script. The scribe comes from a TV background with credits ranging from Brooklyn 99 to Woke.

For those unfamiliar with the original film, you can buckle in for a laugh. Planes, Trains & Automobiles follows two mismatched leads as they are forced to travel home with one another when their flights home are canceled ahead of Thanksgiving. The duo turns out to be horrible travel buddies, and they endure hilarious hijinks as they attempt to make it back home in time for the holidays.

At this time, there is no firm release window set for the adaptation. The remake appears to be in its early stages, and the ongoing pandemic complicates when the film could get underway. If you want to learn more about the original feature, you can read the synopsis for Planes, Trains & Automobiles below:

"Easily excitable Neal Page is somewhat of a control freak. Trying to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and kids, his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm, and his sanity begins to fray. Worse yet, he is forced to bunk up with talkative Del Griffith, whom he finds extremely annoying. Together they must overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their intended destination."

Do you think this comedy will be a good fit for Hart and Smith? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.