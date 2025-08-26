Pluto TV Adding More Than 200 Free Movies in September 2025

The free streaming lineup on Pluto TV is changing on a regular basis, always giving movie and TV fans fresh titles to check out. September will be another month of evolution to the Pluto roster, and those who use the ad-supported service are going to have a lot of options to sort through.
Pluto TV just released the complete list of movies being added to the lineup in September, revealing more than 200 new titles on their way. The enormous lineup includes titles from all different eras and genres, including hits like Friday the 13th, The Godfather, The Crow, Daddy’s Home, and The Rugrats Movie.
You can check out the full (and massive) list of Pluto TV’s September movie additions below!
Pluto’s Free September Movies (A-E)
Accidental Spy, The (Te Wu Mi Cheng)
Ace Ventura: When Nature CallsThe African Queen
After Sex
Against The Ropes
Alfie (2004)
All I See Is You
American Outlaws
The Animal (2001)
Artists And Models
Ask The Dust
Assault on VA-33
Bad Ass
Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses
Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses On The Bayou
The Bad News Bears
The Bad News Bears Go To Japan
The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training
Bang The Drum Slowly
Bats
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Blended
Boeing-Boeing
Bottom Of The 9th
Boys And Girls
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bringing Out The Dead
The Brothers Grimm
The Brothers (2001)
The Cable Guy
The Caddy
Chasing Amy
Children Of A Lesser God
Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror
Children Of The Corn: Revelation
Children Of The Corn: The Gathering
Concussion (2015)
Coneheads
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles
Crossover
Cujo
D.A.R.Y.L.
Daddy’s Home
Dance Flick
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Death Wish (1974)
Diablo
Disturbia
Don’t Give Up The Ship
Down To Earth
Drugstore June
The Duchess
Eddie Murphy Raw
El Dorado
Ella Enchanted
The Errand Boy
The Evil Dead (1983)
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
Eye Of The Beholder
Pluto’s Free September Movies (F-L)
The Faculty
Fat Man And Little Boy
Fear Strikes Out
Fighting With My Family
Flame Of Barbary Coast
Flesh And Bone
Flight Of The Intruder
Flirting With Disaster
The Foot Fist Way
Foul Play
Frankie & Johnny
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday The 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th (1980)
Friday The 13th Part – IV:The Final Chapter
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
The Gambler (1974)
Go For It
The Godfather Coda: The Death Of
Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather
Goodbye, Columbus
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Happy, Texas
Hardball
Harriet The Spy
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Hercules (2014)
Hollywood Or Bust
Hotel For Dogs
House Of Sand And Fog
How She Move
I Don’t Know How She Does It
In Dreams
Jackass 3
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass: The Movie
Jade
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Killing Them Softly
King Creole
Last Night
Last Train From Gun Hill
The Lazarus Effect
Legends Of The Fall
Little Man
Lucky Number Slevin
Pluto’s Free September Movies (M-S)
Major League
Man Of The House (2005)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Marlowe
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Moonlight And Valentino
A Most Wanted Man
Multiplicity
Necessary Roughness
Nightwatch
No Way To Treat A Lady
Norbit
Obsessed (2009)
Obsession
Overdrive
Pardners
Pet
Proud Mary
The Quiet
Rango
Ride Like A Girl
Rosemary’s Baby
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
Sabotage (2014)
Sands Of Iwo Jima
Saturday Night Fever
Scared Stiff (1953)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
The School Of Rock
Serendipity
Silent Hill
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Skinwalkers
The Skull
Sleepy Hollow
Smoke Signals
Snoopy Come Home
Snow Day
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Some Kind Of Hero
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
Strictly Ballroom
Stuart Saves His Family
Sunset Boulevard
Pluto’s Free September Movies (T-Z)
Tad, The Lost Explorer And The Emerald Tablet
Tad, The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas
Takers (2010)
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
That’s My Boy
The Crow
Three Amigos!
Top Secret!
Triple 9
Ultraviolet (2006)
Under The Stadium Lights
Undertaking Betty
Unhook the Stars
Vacancy
Vampire in Brooklyn
A Very Brady Sequel
View From the Top
Walking Tall (2004)
Wander
War of the Wildcats
War of the Worlds (2005)
What If
Wheels on Meals
Who’s Minding the Store?
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle
Wonder Boys
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine, and Ours