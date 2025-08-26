Pluto TV Adding More Than 200 Free Movies in September 2025

The free streaming lineup on Pluto TV is changing on a regular basis, always giving movie and TV fans fresh titles to check out. September will be another month of evolution to the Pluto roster, and those who use the ad-supported service are going to have a lot of options to sort through.

Pluto TV just released the complete list of movies being added to the lineup in September, revealing more than 200 new titles on their way. The enormous lineup includes titles from all different eras and genres, including hits like Friday the 13th, The Godfather, The Crow, Daddy’s Home, and The Rugrats Movie.

You can check out the full (and massive) list of Pluto TV’s September movie additions below!

Pluto’s Free September Movies (A-E)

Accidental Spy, The (Te Wu Mi Cheng)

Ace Ventura: When Nature CallsThe African Queen

After Sex

Against The Ropes

Alfie (2004)

All I See Is You

American Outlaws

The Animal (2001)

Artists And Models

Ask The Dust

Assault on VA-33

Bad Ass

Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

Bad Ass 3: Bad Asses On The Bayou

The Bad News Bears

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training

Bang The Drum Slowly

Bats

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Blended

Boeing-Boeing

Bottom Of The 9th

Boys And Girls

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bringing Out The Dead

The Brothers Grimm

The Brothers (2001)

The Cable Guy

The Caddy

Chasing Amy

Children Of A Lesser God

Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror

Children Of The Corn: Revelation

Children Of The Corn: The Gathering

Concussion (2015)

Coneheads

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles

Crossover

Cujo

D.A.R.Y.L.

Daddy’s Home

Dance Flick

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Death Wish (1974)

Diablo

Disturbia

Don’t Give Up The Ship

Down To Earth

Drugstore June

The Duchess

Eddie Murphy Raw

El Dorado

Ella Enchanted

The Errand Boy

The Evil Dead (1983)

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

Eye Of The Beholder

Pluto’s Free September Movies (F-L)

The Faculty

Fat Man And Little Boy

Fear Strikes Out

Fighting With My Family

Flame Of Barbary Coast

Flesh And Bone

Flight Of The Intruder

Flirting With Disaster

The Foot Fist Way

Foul Play

Frankie & Johnny

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday The 13th – Part III

Friday The 13th (1980)

Friday The 13th Part – IV:The Final Chapter

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

The Gambler (1974)

Go For It

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of

Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather

Goodbye, Columbus

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Happy, Texas

Hardball

Harriet The Spy

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Hercules (2014)

Hollywood Or Bust

Hotel For Dogs

House Of Sand And Fog

How She Move

I Don’t Know How She Does It

In Dreams

Jackass 3

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass: The Movie

Jade

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Killing Them Softly

King Creole

Last Night

Last Train From Gun Hill

The Lazarus Effect

Legends Of The Fall

Little Man

Lucky Number Slevin

Pluto’s Free September Movies (M-S)

Major League

Man Of The House (2005)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Marlowe

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Moonlight And Valentino

A Most Wanted Man

Multiplicity

Necessary Roughness

Nightwatch

No Way To Treat A Lady

Norbit

Obsessed (2009)

Obsession

Overdrive

Pardners

Pet

Proud Mary

The Quiet

Rango

Ride Like A Girl

Rosemary’s Baby

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

Sabotage (2014)

Sands Of Iwo Jima

Saturday Night Fever

Scared Stiff (1953)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

The School Of Rock

Serendipity

Silent Hill

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

Skinwalkers

The Skull

Sleepy Hollow

Smoke Signals

Snoopy Come Home

Snow Day

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Some Kind Of Hero

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Strictly Ballroom

Stuart Saves His Family

Sunset Boulevard

Pluto’s Free September Movies (T-Z)

Tad, The Lost Explorer And The Emerald Tablet

Tad, The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas

Takers (2010)

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

That’s My Boy

The Crow

Three Amigos!

Top Secret!

Triple 9

Ultraviolet (2006)

Under The Stadium Lights

Undertaking Betty

Unhook the Stars

Vacancy

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

View From the Top

Walking Tall (2004)

Wander

War of the Wildcats

War of the Worlds (2005)

What If

Wheels on Meals

Who’s Minding the Store?

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle

Wonder Boys

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine, and Ours