Police Charge Man in Connection to Death of Treat Williams After Tragic Motorcycle Accident

The cause of death for actor Treat Williams has officially been revealed, as a man has been charged in relation to his sudden passing this past June. The news was confirmed by the Bennington County State's Attorney's office, which revealed that they have completed their review of the fatal motorcycle accident that led to Williams' passing. According to a new statement, they have charged 35-year-old Ryan Koss, who was driving the car that accidentally killed Williams, with "grossly negligent operation with death." The statement also reveals that Williams died due to "severe trauma and blood loss" following the crash. Koss is due to appear for arraignment in September.

"On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, the prosecutor's office requested that the Vermont State Police issue a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting to Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, who was driving the Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Mr. Williams' motorcycle," the statement reads in part. "Mr. Williams suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. The Medical Examiner's Office in New York determined that Mr. Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash. The Vermont State Police contacted Mr. Koss on Tuesday evening. He voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington."

How Did Treat Williams Die?

The news of Williams' death was confirmed via his agent of fifteen years, Barry McPherson, in a statement to People.com. According to McPherson, Williams died on the afternoon of Monday, June 12th, after being involved in a motorcycle accident, in which a car cut him off while driving.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson's statement reads. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

What Movies and TV Shows Was Treat Williams In?

Born on December 1, 1951 in Rowayton, Connecticut, Williams graduated from the Franklin and Marshall College in Pennsylvania, making his onscreen debut soon after in 1975's Deadly Hero. After a standout role in 1976's The Ritz, he hit the mainstream with his role as George Berger in the 1979 film adaptation Hair, which ultimately earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. He also had an uncredited role as an Echo Base Trooper in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. His subsequent filmography included The Phantom, Once Upon a Time in America, Night of the Sharks, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 127 Hours, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, and Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

One of Williams' most well-known performances was as Dr. Andrew Brown, the lead of The WB's hit series Everwood, which aired from 2002 through 2006. He went on to make TV appearances in Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, American Odyssey, and We Own This City. He also appeared in theater productions such as Follies, Grease, Over Here!, Once in a Lifetime, Love Letters, and Pirates of Penzance. Outside of acting, Williams became an FAA instrument-rated commercial pilot and a certified flight instructor, and penned a children's book about aircrafts. He married Pam Van Sant in 1988 and they had two children together, Gille and Ellie.

