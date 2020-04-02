Pop Culture Fans Are Having a Field Day with March 1st vs. April 1st Meme

It’s been years, er, three weeks since most people started to take the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously by staying home to self-isolate. From coming up with quarantine movies to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, social media has been buzzing with pop culture content as people continue to look for fun ways to pass the time at home. Since yesterday was April 1st, many people participated in the “March 1st vs. April 1st” meme, which has garnered some hilarious/bleak results considering how tough times are for everyone right now.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled. In addition to the novel coronavirus’s effects on the entertainment industry, it’s also altered the everyday lives of nearly everyone around the globe. Due to this, it’s no surprise that people are longing for the simpler days of February. (Although, some people are using the meme to argue that things weren’t much better one month ago.)

While the meme isn’t limited to movies and television, those are obviously our favorites. Here are some of the best pop culture-related “March 1st vs. April 1st” or “March 1st vs. March 31st” memes to hit Twitter this week…

Stay At Home If You Want To Live

let’s be real, friends. no one was wide-eyed and optimistic at any point this year



march 1 vs april 1 pic.twitter.com/mfWtkVxqBV — wonder ali (@WonderAli) April 1, 2020

Remember Fresh Air?

Avoid Your Basement

Everything about this.



March 1 // April 1. pic.twitter.com/dfpZxsSRO6 — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) April 1, 2020

What Is Time?

Us on March 1 vs. us on April 1. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/pYxm8IZMgj — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 1, 2020

“The Trick Is Not To Think About It”

me on march 1 vs me on april 1 pic.twitter.com/BO1eEnUjjb — parker (@hopefulmonster5) April 1, 2020

Dark Times, Dark Sides

March 1/April 1 because let’s be honest, things weren’t that great a month ago. pic.twitter.com/IGRoUT0we0 — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 2, 2020

Seen Any Bears Around?

me on march 1 vs me on april 1 pic.twitter.com/Dn6LE7HRXk — #HotTwinksForBernie (@ResidentPinto) April 1, 2020

Seriously, Avoid Bears

March 1 April 1 pic.twitter.com/rgyEmpZAgW — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) April 1, 2020

Ah, Memories

March 1 vs April 1 pic.twitter.com/jCplmZFsUt — Detective Pikajew (@clapifyoulikeme) April 1, 2020

No One Is Laughing Now

Me on March 1st vs. Me on March 31st pic.twitter.com/PncxKZfrBE — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) April 1, 2020

March Lasted 84 Years

Me on March 1st

VS me on March 31st pic.twitter.com/Tl0GWNDUu2 — Karina “Socially Isolated As Always” Halle (@MetalBlonde) March 31, 2020

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Do you have a favorite March to April meme? Tell us in the comments!