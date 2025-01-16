Power Rangers Artist Delivers Epic Mighty Morphin Movie Reimagining

Play video

Fans of Power Rangers will always look at the date of June 30th, 1995 rather fondly, as it was the day that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie brought the franchise to the big screen. It’s held a special place in fan’s hearts ever since, and Power Rangers artist Carlos Dattoli just gave the film a modern-day reimagining that every franchise fan needs to see. As a huge fan of MMPR, Dattoli wanted to give the Power Rangers movie suits a redesign, but decided to go even bigger, delivering slick new designs for all their Zords as well as the film’s villains. The reimagined movie poster looks amazing, and you can check it out below, but Dattoli decided to deliver one more version of the poster for Green Ranger fans.

The original version of the poster features the entire movie crew of Rangers, with the White Ranger front and center alongside the Black Ranger, Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Blue Ranger, and Yellow Ranger. The Rangers’ Zords, including a new and improved version of the Tigerzord, are all featured below the Ranger portraits, and on the top are reimagined designs for Ivan Ooze, Rita Repulsa, and Goldar.

In the alternate version, Dattoli switches out the White Ranger and brings in a slick new version of the Green Ranger, placing him in the center. That means that Tommy (who is also the White Ranger of course) needs his trusty Zord in the mix too, and so you see that the Dragonzord is now included with the other Zords towards the bottom of the poster. You can check out the alternate version of the poster below as well.

On Instagram Dattoli shared the original artwork, writing, “Hey guys! So, as you know, I love MMPR! and I’ve been wanting to do a new redesign of the suits for a while, but I didn’t want it to be just the suits alone, and instead, give it a full approach, so I decided to make this “fan Movie Poster”, and include some of the most iconic elements in there, such as the Zords and some enemies, and as inspiration, I used the awesome 90s Movie Poster, with what I think, is an update for the current times, or at least, what I would like to see in a new adaptation, and of course, always keeping the essence of the characters, (which is what made me love them in the first place), but for a more mature audience. Hope you enjoy it, as much as I did creating it! Go Go Power Rangers! (I will be posting more individual shots of the suits later on)”

With the alternate version, Dattoli added the caption, “Hey! Here is an Alternative version of the Poster, portraying the all time favorite ranger, the Green Ranger and his powerful Dragonzord! Hope you like it!”

Fans can watch the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie on Netflix, along with the final show seasons of the previous era in Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury. You can also find the 30th Anniversary Special Once & Always on Netflix as well. What you won’t find on Netflix is the previously in development new universe that was set to include a connected TV series and feature film, as development was ended on that project last year.

The good news is that evidently Paramount is fast tracking a new Power Rangers project according to recent reports, so perhaps we’ll get another trip to the big screen for the franchise, which would be the first since the Power Rangers reboot film in 2017.

What do you think of this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie reimagining? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!