New Power Rangers Movie Reportedly in Development, and It’s a Complete Reboot

It wasn’t all that long ago that Power Rangers was on the verge of an interconnected franchise that spanned film and TV, which Hasbro was developing with Netflix and Paramount. Unfortunately after quite a while with not much in the way of news, that franchise reboot never materialized, but that may not be the case any longer. A report from Daniel Richtman has stated that a new movie seems to be in early development at Paramount, and while not much is known as far as story goes, another report from @Jinsakuu states it is a complete reboot and not tied to the previous Netflix project at all.

@Jinsakuu offered up a few additional details, and here’s where it gets more complex. Hasbro and Paramount have reportedly been in negotiations for a few months and have evidently made some substantial progress in those discussions. If things pan out as hoped, Paramount and Skydance will retain the media rights for Power Rangers and are moving fast on developing the new film.

It is noted that a buyout of the property was discussed and both companies remain open to the option, but it will come down to the right price to make that happen. At the moment though, both parties are working together on the film, and it is slated to be a theatrical release. Sources are saying late 2026 for the release, and the studio is aware of what happened with the 2017 reboot, so they are being cautious and attempting to pick the best release date possible before an official announcement.

There are no story details, and no information is yet available on whether or not this will be a reboot of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers specifically or if they will blend elements from other stories and teams in the franchise. Mighty Morphin does seem like the most obvious choice, but we’ll just have to wait and see. This does however tie into a previous statement from Hasbro President Olivier Dumont about the brand, so perhaps this is the “exciting plans” he was referring to.

It is interesting to see a Power Rangers movie being fast tracked by Paramount, which does show that it is motivated to invest in another potential major franchise. Hasbro has had a number of changes in regards to how it finances its film projects, and Power Rangers specifically has had a rollercoaster ride since its initial purchase by Hasbro.

Hasbro had mostly paused things on the franchise front after the 30th anniversary, which saw the release of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury and the 30th Anniversary special Once & Always. Since then Hasbro hadn’t announced anything outside of Netflix’s in-development universe, even pausing the Lightning Collection and most other toy releases.

This year Hasbro also announced that starting in 2025 Playmates Toys would be taking on the Power Rangers license, and hopefully we’ll get some official reveals for the upcoming toy line in 2025.

“We are honored to work with Hasbro on the reimagination of this iconic franchise’s toy line for long time fans and a new generation of children. Playmates and Hasbro speak the same toy language and share a passion for POWER RANGERS, a multi-generational phenomenon that has stood the test of time,” said Karl Aaronian, Playmates’ SVP of Marketing.

“Playmates’ ability to interpret character-based story telling in highly detailed, innovative, and affordable products has revitalized several iconic brands, they are the perfect fit to fully expand the POWER RANGERS franchise,” said Casey Collins, President of Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro. “While we’ll continue to provide oversight and direction on future POWER RANGERS product ranges, Playmates will leverage its action figure and accessory design, development and marketing expertise to create an entirely new play and collecting experience for fans of all ages. With two powerhouse companies coming together to support a powerhouse brand, the potential is limitless!”

