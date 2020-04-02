5 Things We Want To See In A Power Rangers Sequel

The jury is out on whether Lionsgate’s Power Rangers reboot will get a big screen sequel, but there’s no question that it should.

Despite the box office fumble, Power Rangers did so many little things right, and it would be a shame to not see it able to build off of that already solid foundation. Lionsgate and director Dean Israelite managed to embrace the over the top concepts while modernizing them for a new audience, building a cast of characters that are innately relatable and endearing.

It manages to rework the origin of the power coins and add its own flavor to the mix by making Zordon and Rita Repulsa former Rangers, and in many of these new pursuits, it succeeded.

Now, that doesn’t mean it didn’t have its pitfalls, as it surely did, and hopefully, those will be rectified in the next film. The folks here at ComicBook.com are optimistic in nature, so assuming that fans do get a new entry in the Power Rangers movie franchise, here are 5 things that the sequel should deliver.

Might as well start with the villain.

Lord Zedd

Rita Repulsa was very different from her television counterpart, but in most aspects, the redesign worked. Integrating the Green Ranger legacy into her power was a smart movie, and the sequel can build on that with the introduction of Lord Zedd.

Rita betrayed the other Rangers, as seen in the first movie. It is never explained really why she turns, but that can be solved by revealing that she fell to Zedd’s ideas and manipulations.

He would take the power coin from her and give it a new Ranger, paving the way for a fan favorite storyline and splintering off Rita to form her own faction if they wanted to pursue that route.

Like Rita, Zedd would also need a redesign to seem credible onscreen. The half-naked red body look works onscreen (somehow), but less is probably more on the big screen.

Green Ranger

Introducing Zedd into the mix would pave the way for the Green Ranger, delivering on that after credits stinger seen at the end of the original.

Fans want to see Tommy Oliver on the big screen, regardless of which gender the Ranger ends up being. Having Zedd take some or all of Rita’s power would give the Rangers a new antagonist that could also challenge them outside of the armor.

Some of the best parts of the first film are when the Rangers are just interacting with one another, and adding a divisive and manipulative Tommy to this dynamic should present plenty of chaos onscreen.

All of that would make his eventual costumed debut even better.

More Time In The Suits

It’s odd to say, but one of the film’s biggest weaknesses is also the film’s biggest strength. The Rangers don’t get their costumes until over halfway through the film, but the journey there and their interactions as they try and figure things out is what left a lasting impression.

That said, the film certainly crammed a great deal into the final sequence, with costumes, Zords, and Megazord all clamoring for screen time. The sequel would benefit from showing the Rangers in costume earlier in the film, that way it can gradually move to Zords and the inevitable boss fight later in the film and not feel like all of it is running together.

The main spot in the original was the Putty fight, but that just wasn’t enough, and fans would love to see much more of the Rangers actually using their spiffy new suits.

Dragonzord

You can’t have the Green Ranger without his trademark Zord, the Dragonzord.

Ditching the massive Goldar, which was one of the film’s weakest parts, that money should instead go to the Green Ranger’s powerful ally, complete with his patented Dragon Dagger and grand “rising from the water” entrance.

Seriously, Hulk Hogan wishes he had this kind of an entrance.

Since more time would be spent battling it out in costume on the ground, that would cut down the budget some so that when the Dragonzord did appear it could be suitably epic. Seeing the five Dinozords go toe to toe with Tommy’s Zord would be movie magic, especially once it starts swinging that tail around.

It should also receive a similar modernizing that the Megazord received, which looked pretty impressive once all was said and done.

Bigger Spotlight On The Black And Yellow Rangers

The film did an admirable job of giving each ranger a quality share of screen time, though the Red Ranger understandably got a bigger portion than others. Likewise, the Blue Ranger easily stole the spotlight whenever he was featured.

For their limited feature time though, the Black and Yellow Rangers were both huge highlights, showing considerable character development by film’s end. That’s why in the sequel both Ludi Linn and Becky G should get expanded roles.

Linn’s compassionate daredevil and Becky G’s endearing survivor have even more room to shine, not to mention they bring a sense of spontaneity and unpredictability to the group. Both of their backstories have more to give as well, and they should have a chance to capitalize on all that potential.

