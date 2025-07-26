Predator: Badlands Director Confirms Plan for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Return to Franchise

The Predator and Alien franchises have seen a bit of a renaissance thanks to a trio of well-received projects on the big and small screen, including Prey, Alien Romulus, and Predator: Killer of Killers. In fact, the post-credits scene in Killer of Killers actually brought Prey’s lead character Naru into the broader legacy of the franchise, but in a truly surprising reveal at San Diego Comic-Con, director Dan Trachtenberg has confirmed plans for another key character in the franchise, and that would be none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

ComicBook’s Spencer Perry was on hand when Trachtenberg revealed that a new extended end credits scene would be available on Hulu tonight for Predator: Killer of Killers, and that scene now features two franchise icons. Perry wrote, “We just saw an extended version of the Predator Killer of Killers end credit scene, after Naru we see DANNY GLOVER and ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER. Trachtenberg confirms he’s met with Arnold about the future and this scene is being added to the movie on Hulu TONIGHT.”

We just saw an extended version of the Predator Killer of Killers end credit scene, after Naru we see DANNY GLOVER and ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER. Trachtenberg confirms he’s met with Arnold about the future and this scene is being added to the movie on Hulu TONIGHT. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) July 25, 2025

It’s not every day you get a new post-credits scene added to a project after the fact, nonetheless one that carries so much weight in regards to the franchise, but this latest era of Predator and Aliens isn’t afraid to shake up some things and take some big swings. Even better is the fact that Trachtenberg said he’s already spoken to Schwarzenegger, who signed off on the new end credits scene. You can watch the new ending when it goes live tonight on Hulu at 7 PM PST.

In the original ending of Killer of Killers, we learn that the Predators are hunting Torries and Kenji after Ursa sacrifices herself. While that’s the first ending, the post-credits scene elaborates further and reveals that Kenji and Torries aren’t the only people the Predators have taken from different points in time. That’s when we see rows and rows of containers that feature different people in stasis, and the final shot of the film shows that Naru is in one of these containers.

Now it seems we’ll see a new version that will include Schwarzenegger and Glover’s characters in containers, which then clears the roadway for their characters to return in some form down the line. If we were to get a follow-up to Killer of Killers, perhaps they would be in the mix alongside Naru, Torries, and Kenji, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

