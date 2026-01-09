Predator: Badlands Reveals How The Sequel’s New Alien Design Came About in Exclusive Clip

2025’s Predator: Badlands was transformative for the long-running sci-fi franchise, offering hope for the future. It also completely changed what we thought we knew about the bloodthirsty Yautja race, managing the almost unthinkable by making the alien species genuinely sympathetic. At the same time, Dan Trachtenberg’s movie also expands on Yautja lore in a way no movie has really done before, underlining the idea of the species’ culture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That culture was built in the way the Yautja are depicted in Badlands, not just as lone wolf warriors on the hunt for trophies, but as a clan, unified by the cultural influences and pageantry of their armor. Dek aspiring to be part of them works better because they appear as a tribe. We’ve teamed up with Disney to reveal an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the Predator: Badlands special features that explores exactly how the new Yautja designs came about, and the real-world historical influence on them. Here’s the clip:

Play video

When the Yautja youngling – Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) – was first revealed, there were inevitably some complaints about how different he looked. People – especially franchise fans – don’t really like change, after all. But, crucially, Dek is a runt by his species’ standards, and his difference is consciously part of the story, literally driving the drama. He absolutely looks less threatening than the original Predator design, but that was precisely the point. And the other Yautja in his father’s clan (including his father himself) are formidable creatures who absolutely look the part.

Predator: Badlands Home Release & Special Features Details

Predator: Badlands is available to rent or buy via on-demand platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV, and comes to physical media with a both deluxe 4K Ultra HD and Blu-rays on Feb. 17, 2026. Buy it here. A streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

The Predator: Badlands 4K UHD Steelbook edition includes a number of exclusive bonus features, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and promo trailers. There’s also an audio commentary Watch the film with audio commentary by Dan Trachtenberg, Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter and Stunt Coordinator Jacob Tomuri. There are six deleted and pre-visualization scenes too, listed below:

Sand Trap

Squirt Canyon

Tessa vs. Abe

Razor Grass

The Outpost

Super Power Loader Extended

The featurettes included are as follows:

“Embodying the Predator” – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before!

– Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before! “Authentic Synthetics” – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways.

– Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways. “Building the Badlands” – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen.

– With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen. “Dek of the Yautja” – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja’s home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics.

– For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja’s home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics. “Predator: Badlands” can be purchased now on all digital marketplace sites such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Will you buy Predator: Badlands on 4k or Blu-Ray? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!