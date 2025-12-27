Prime Just Added The Best Horror Movie of 2025

Every so often, we are gifted a film that will go down in history as one of the best of all time. Sometimes it’s an action movie, or a romance, or a drama—but it’s an especially great moment when said film is horror, allowing it to tell a story in the way only that specific genre can, without pulling punches and forcing the audience to stare straight into the terrifying narrative. And this film does not disappoint in any way, tackling myriad social issues, while also tapping into familiar monster myths and the horror of the beasts both within and outside of our control; it’s gothic-Americana horror, it’s a period piece, it’s a social commentary, and it’s near-perfect.

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), debuted back in April of this year to both critical and audience acclaim. It sits now at a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics still singing its praises. Set in the 1930s in the Mississippi Delta and centered around twins Smoke and Stack, Sinners tells the stories of the brothers’ return to their hometown, hoping to leave behind the trouble they encountered while attempting to set up a new life in Chicago. The twins return to a place that feels both irreparably changed yet stuck in time. Things unravel as Smoke and Stack gather their resources, picking up their younger cousin and allowing him a peek behind the curtain of their business plan: open a juke joint, something they own, something that is only theirs, and therefore more powerful for it. But someone is watching the juke joint and the revelry within, and they covet it—enough to spill blood to take it from them. Both brothers are played masterfully by Michael B Jordan, who brings a sense of individuality to each twin, making them easy to identify and resonate with in their own unique way.

Sinners Will Easily Go Down In History As One Of The Best Horror Movies Of Our Time

“Sinners blends Southern culture, jazz and blues, and stunning cinematography into a satisfying and unexpected horror film. Along with other genre films from the last decade, such as Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), and Nia DaCosta’s Candyman (2021), Coogler cements his place alongside other Black storytellers who are expanding the way horror films make critical social commentary,” says Deborah Mouton of Mediaversity Reviews. Rebecca Sayse of FILMHOUNDS agrees, saying, “Packed full of rich cinematography, an intricate backstory, affable characters, and enough tension to have audiences on the edge of their cinema seats, Sinners is one of the best horror films of the year, but one of the best films full stop.”

Sinners has everything—blood-soaked terror, cinematography that rivals the greats, a soundtrack that you won’t be able to get out of your head for weeks, and incredible acting from a cast that has such intense chemistry with one another that you’ll find yourself wondering how they managed it. If you haven’t seen it, now is the time to stream it. And if you have, well, now is definitely a great time for a rewatch.

Sinners is now available to stream on Prime Video.

What was your favorite moment in Sinners?