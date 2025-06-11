Sinners Deleted Scene Reveals a Cut Song (& It Should Have Stayed in the Movie)

A newly revealed deleted scene from Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed horror film Sinners showcases a musical performance by the character Delta Slim (Delroy Lindo) that did not make it into the final theatrical version. This cut sequence, which features Slim playing a song titled “My Preachin’,” is now accessible online for viewers. The scene itself is primarily a character-focused moment, centered entirely on Slim’s musical talents, and does not directly advance the main storyline of Sinners. So, given the film’s substantial runtime of 137 minutes, the decision to omit this scene is understandable from an editing perspective. However, considering the widespread praise for Sinners‘ musical components as one of its most compelling attributes, this additional performance provides fans with a more complete picture of the film’s rich cultural landscape and offers another valuable glimpse into the character of Delta Slim.

In Sinners, Delta Slim is an old-town piano player and a revered musical legend within the community of Clarksdale, Mississippi. He is recruited by the twin protagonists, Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), to be a performer at the juke joint they establish. Delta Slim’s role in the film is pivotal in establishing the musical authenticity and atmosphere of the juke joint, which becomes a central location in the narrative. Plus, his experience and talent are respected by other characters, including the aspiring guitarist Sammie Moore (Miles Caton). The now-revealed deleted scene featuring his solo performance would have offered a moment dedicated to showcasing his individual musical prowess, providing Lindo more screen time to embody this legendary musician.

The music in Sinners, composed by Ludwig Göransson, who also served as an executive producer, was widely praised by both critics and the audience. Göransson drew inspiration from 1930s and 1940s blues, and the film’s soundtrack features performances by the cast members alongside notable blues musicians like Alvin Youngblood Hart, Cedric Burnside, and Buddy Guy, the latter who also appears in the film as an elderly Sammie. Much of the music was recorded live on set to enhance authenticity, a decision that helped Sinners to become a truly unique cinematic experience.

Sinners‘ Expectation-Shattering Success

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has achieved an extraordinary and somewhat surprising triumph at the box office. The ambitious project, which intricately weaves supernatural horror with the historical context of the 1930s Mississippi Delta, captivated both critics and audiences, leading to financial results that defied typical industry expectations for an original horror movie. Sinners has already impressively surpassed the $350 million threshold in worldwide box office earnings, a figure achieved against a production budget of around $100 million. These numbers firmly establish the film as a major commercial success, positioning it as one of the most profitable original cinematic ventures of the decade, as well as one of the highest-grossing original horror films in history.

Despite this monumental success and an ending that leaves narrative threads open, director Ryan Coogler has expressed a clear stance against developing a direct sequel to Sinners. “I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” Coogler shared. “I wanted the movie to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees, and desserts, I wanted all of it there. I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing.” This decision reflects his desire for creative independence and to preserve the film’s narrative integrity, even securing terms with Warner Bros. that include total creative control and the eventual reversion of the film’s copyright.

Sinners is currently in theaters. It was released on digital platforms on June 3rd, and the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions, which will feature deleted scenes, are set for release on July 8th.

What are your thoughts on this deleted musical scene from Sinners and its potential place in the film?