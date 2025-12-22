Prime Users Are Getting 3 of The Biggest 2025 Movies In The Next 8 Days

The end of the year is typically a good time for film and TV fans, with 2025’s festive period delivering the third Avatar movie, the long-awaited finale of Stranger Things, and inevitable Oscar darling Marty Supreme. But it’s also a good time, even if you choose not to go out to the cinema: with some of the biggest movies of the year landing on streaming platforms timed perfectly for more people to be at home, including Peacock’s drop of Bugonia on December 26. And there’s an embarrassment of riches for Prime subscribers in the next week alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Prime is adding A Minecraft Movie, which almost hit the magic $1 billion box office milestone back in March, and Ryan Coogler’s smash hit horror Sinners will join it on the service on December 26. The moody vampire flick also broke into the domestic top 10 of the year and might well go down as the coolest release of 2025. And then on December 29, Akiva Schaeffer’s The Naked Gun reboot also drops onto Prime. Talk about something for everyone: all are heartily recommended.

Prime’s Upcoming December New Movie Highlights

The end of the month usually coincides with streamers removing content, but Prime is actually boosting the movie catalog with some excellent new additions as a nice festive bonus.

There’s family-friendly fare like Free Willy, The Legend of Tarzan, and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2; great sci-fi in the shape of Ready Player One, and the double drop of Wesley Snipes’ vampire masterpieces Blade and Blade II. So anyone watching Sinners can carry on the bloodsucker vibes.

Here’s everything coming to Prime on December 30:

Music and Lyrics (2007)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Free Willy (1993)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Practical Magic (1998)

Project X (2012)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

Wrath of the Titans (2012)

Ready Player One (2018)

What are you most looking forward to watching in December? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!