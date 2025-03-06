One of the Biggest Blockbusters of 2024 Is Coming to Prime Video

Some big weather is on the forecast for Prime Video this month, as the streaming service looks to add one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024. As you can probably guess by the awful pun in the first sentence, the movie in question is none other than Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung’s quasi-sequel to the 1996 classic Twister. A massive hit at the box office here in the United States, Twisters is soon making its way to Prime Video for a big streaming stint.

After tearing through theaters last summer, Twisters made its home streaming debut on Peacock, which is always the case with Universal’s big screen releases. That first exclusive window on Peacock is set to end this month, meaning that the film will head over the Prime Video. That move is set to take place on March 18th.

So if you’re a big fan of Twisters (and don’t already own the movie), Prime Video will be your new destination for all things tornado wrangling.

Just Added to Prime Video

We’ve still got a couple of weeks before Twisters makes its way to Prime Video, but the streaming service did just add quite a few big movies to kick off the month of March.

Dawn of the Dead, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Madagascar, Hoosiers, Blue Velvet, The Accountant, and dozens of others were just added to Prime Video’s lineup. You can check out a full list of the streamer’s March 1st additions below!

90210 S1-5

12 Angry Men (1997)

A Fistful of Dollars

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Admission

All Saints

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blame it on Rio

Blue Velvet

Bowfinger

Cold Pursuit

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Doom (2005)

Easy Money

Flawless

Fluke

For a Few Dollars More

Getting Even With Dad

Hang ‘Em High

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hoosiers

It’s Complicated

Koyaanisqatsi

Life (2017)

Lilies of the Field

Lone Wolf McQuade

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Michael Clayton

Midnight Run

Moonlight and Valentino

Mystic Pizza

Non-Stop

Once Upon A Crime

Penguins Of Madagascar

Pitch Perfect 2

Road House (1989)

Ronin

Rumble Fish

Snatch

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Super 8

Tammy

The Accountant

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Best Man

The Front Runner

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Hurricane

The Mule

The Night Of The Hunter

The Rundown

Thief

Touch of Evil

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach