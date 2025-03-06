One of the Biggest Blockbusters of 2024 Is Coming to Prime Video

Some big weather is on the forecast for Prime Video this month, as the streaming service looks to add one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024. As you can probably guess by the awful pun in the first sentence, the movie in question is none other than Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung’s quasi-sequel to the 1996 classic Twister. A massive hit at the box office here in the United States, Twisters is soon making its way to Prime Video for a big streaming stint.
Videos by ComicBook.com
After tearing through theaters last summer, Twisters made its home streaming debut on Peacock, which is always the case with Universal’s big screen releases. That first exclusive window on Peacock is set to end this month, meaning that the film will head over the Prime Video. That move is set to take place on March 18th.
So if you’re a big fan of Twisters (and don’t already own the movie), Prime Video will be your new destination for all things tornado wrangling.
Just Added to Prime Video
We’ve still got a couple of weeks before Twisters makes its way to Prime Video, but the streaming service did just add quite a few big movies to kick off the month of March.
Dawn of the Dead, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Madagascar, Hoosiers, Blue Velvet, The Accountant, and dozens of others were just added to Prime Video’s lineup. You can check out a full list of the streamer’s March 1st additions below!
[RELATED: Gene Hackman’s Best Movies Are on Prime Video for a Limited Time]
90210 S1-5
12 Angry Men (1997)
A Fistful of Dollars
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Admission
All Saints
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blame it on Rio
Blue Velvet
Bowfinger
Cold Pursuit
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Doom (2005)
Easy Money
Flawless
Fluke
For a Few Dollars More
Getting Even With Dad
Hang ‘Em High
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hoosiers
It’s Complicated
Koyaanisqatsi
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field
Lone Wolf McQuade
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Michael Clayton
Midnight Run
Moonlight and Valentino
Mystic Pizza
Non-Stop
Once Upon A Crime
Penguins Of Madagascar
Pitch Perfect 2
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Rumble Fish
Snatch
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Super 8
Tammy
The Accountant
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Best Man
The Front Runner
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Hurricane
The Mule
The Night Of The Hunter
The Rundown
Thief
Touch of Evil
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)
PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video — Tank vs. Roach